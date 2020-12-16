Instagram star Eva Chen reveals the British fashion brands that'll be huge in 2021

When trying to predict fashion trends for 2021, it’s helpful to draw inspiration from fashionistas to see which brands and products they’re eyeing up. Eva Chen, who is Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships, is one to watch in the style space, having built a successful fashion career and amassing over one million Instagram followers.

Today, Eva exclusively revealed to HELLO! which brands she's coveting for next year, plus what she's hoping to receive for Christmas. Excitingly, British brand Tove Studio is right up there with her most-wanted: “Tove Studio is a new British brand that is all about modern, feminine clothing that will seamlessly fit into a busy lifestyle - I love the fluidity of their silk dresses and the fact you can wear them anywhere.”

Elodie Open Back Silk Midi Dress, £695, Tove Studio

She added, “I am currently in the midst of a home renovation, so homeware is definitely at the top of my [Christmas wish] list. Some soft cotton bedding from lifestyle brand Bulan Living and the beautiful natural home fragrances from Elephant and Bamboo would be lovely to receive this Christmas. All these brands can be found and shopped directly from the Instagram Christmas Catalogue, too.”

The Instagram Christmas Catalogue has been launched in support of small and independent businesses following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’d be an understatement to say that this year has been tough on everyone,” said Eva. “It’s been especially challenging for small businesses, so we wanted to create something to support and highlight the amazing and unique products available from independents at a time when they need it most.

“As Christmas approaches, it is easy to get carried away and buy things for friends and family just for the sake of it, but by buying small you are using your spending power to support artisans who create products with a difference. The Instagram Christmas Catalogue combines some of our favourite small businesses across fashion, beauty, home and food all curated by top UK Creators.”

Olivia Rubin Beatrix colour-block wool-blend coat, £495, Selfridges

Other brands that Eva has her eye on for 2021 include Olivia Rubin and Epara Skincare: “I’m a big fan of Olivia Rubin. Her use of colour and pattern in her designs never fails to make me smile. Spending more time at home with two young children has meant I’ve needed to spend a little more time on my own self-care—the bright side of that is that I’ve discovered new skincare and beauty brands. Epara Skincare, Epara meaning ‘to cocoon oneself’ in Ebira, a Nigerian dialect is a new favourite. The formulas are so luxe and indulgent—they smell absolutely divine.”

