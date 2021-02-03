Bored of loungewear? H&M has just launched the ultimate cosy lockdown dress and it’s a bargain at £19.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you sick of the sight of your loungewear by now? I feel you, friend. If like me, you’ve amassed a range of sets in every colour and are craving something cute and different for those WFH and home-schooling days then feast your eyes on this.

H&M have launched the ultimate lockdown dress and it’s an absolute steal at £19.99. It’s made of sweater fabric and is oversize, keeping you cosy from head to toe. It’s already a hit with shoppers, scoring 4.5 out of five stars and is on course for a sell out.

Hooded sweatshirt dress, £19.99, H&M

Although the hoodie sweatshirt dress is marked as being true to size, reviewers have marked it as running slightly big, so bear this in mind when ordering.

hooded dress, £24.99, H&M

If you’re after something a bit less maxi – there’s also a knee length hooded version available in beige, white and cream. We can truly see ourselves living in these for next few months.

And the high street retailer isn’t the only one to be giving us their take on hooded sweatshirt dresses. Arket’s version has a front pocket so you can keep your hands cosy and M&S have launched a similar version in super soft fabric that’s been getting rave five-star reviews from customers.

Hooded sweatshirt dress (available in grey and black), £69, Arket

Cosy lounge dress, £25, M&S

