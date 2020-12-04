25 best stocking fillers for men this Christmas, from gifts under £5 to luxury treats

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Christmas is ON! With just a few weeks until the big day, we’re making your Christmas shopping just a bit easier when it comes to the guys on your list with our gift guide to the best stocking fillers for men, whether he’s sports-mad, funny, fashion-savvy, a foodie, gamer or homebody.

There's a gift for every price point, starting at under £5, and men’s stocking filler ideas inspired by his unique passions, whether it’s his pet, his favourite football team or even his beard!

So if you’re looking for the perfect stocking filler for your dad, brother, BFF or grandfather – pretty much any guy in your life –check out our edit of the best to shop this Christmas.

Stylish men's stocking fillers for the fashion-savvy

This merino wool beanie in from All Saints has a matching set of fingerless gloves, too.

Merino wool beanie, was £39 NOW £23, All Saints

Face coverings are a must these days, and Lacoste's face mask, which comes in five colours, is in 100% cotton and features the brand's signature crocodile emblem.

Face mask, more colours available, £15, Lacoste

These colourful socks will be just what he needs to keep those toes cosy.

Chunky weekend socks, £25, Boden

Another option for a face covering: a simple but chic snood that will fit right in with his wardrobe.

Black snood, £6, New Look

Men's stocking fillers under £5

This fun trivia game comes in both a sport theme and a pub quiz perfect for lockdown nights in.

Mini Sports Trivia Game, £4, Oliver Bonas

For the man who loves man's best friend, there could be no better gift than a pet snack launcher to add some more fun to giving treats to his pet.

Pet snack launcher, £4, Menkind

No need for him to take off his gloves to use his smartphone with these handy (get it?) accessories.

Smartphone Gloves, was £9.99 NOW £3.98, Prezziebox

Stocking fillers to keep him looking sharp

Check out Amara's clever stocking filler ideas, like this travel shoe shine tin that is compact but still manages to fit in two polishes – black and neutral – plus a cleaning cloth and mini brush.

Gentleman's Hardware travel shoe shine tin, £12, Amara

For the bearded men in your life, a great gift that will surely be appreciated is a beard oil to keep his facial hair looking fab.

Old Jolls mandarin and cedarwood beard oil, £22, Amara

Want a laugh? Here are some funny stocking fillers for him

There's nothing more festive than a pair of reindeer-themed slippers. And these ones aren't just practical with fleece lining, they're also adorable with 3D antlers and a red pom pom nose.

M&S Collection Reindeer Slipper Socks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Does he love Marmite? Is he a bit of a Scrooge? Well here's the perfect stocking filler for him!

'Scrooge' Marmite, £8, Moonpig

Stocking fillers for men under £15

If your favourite gamer needs some stress relief, give him this squeezy stress ball that looks just like a classic Dual Shock PlayStation controller.

Playstation stress ball, £6.99, Game

If he's a fan of whisky, a Christmas stocking-sized tasting set is always a good idea.

The Balvenie Tasting Collection, 3 x 5 cl, £13.50, Amazon

Filed under: Things He Didn't Know He Needed. This case will upgrade his hand sanitiser game, turning it from an awkward going-out must-have to a sleek accessory. It has a five-star rating on Oliver Bonas – which has a great stocking fillers section – and is available in five different colours.

Hand Sanitiser Holder, £9.50, Oliver Bonas

This power banks also doubles as a wallet – perfect for the guy on the move. If you love quirky, funny or I-didn't-know-I-needed-that stocking fillers, check out the stocking filler ideas at Menkind.

Wallet power bank, was £10 NOW £7, Menkind

A packable waist back can be conveniently tucked away anywhere, including his stocking.

Foldaway waist bag, £9.99, H&M

Stocking fillers for the sport mad guy in your life

Socks themed with his favourite sporting team is always a good bet, like these England rugby socks.

England Rugby Socks, £8.95, Charles Tyrwhitt

This is another practical way for him to show his support for his favourite team – face masks emblazoned with the team logo. Arsenal is shown but you can also get face masks for: Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle, Celtic, West Ham, Scotland and N Ireland. And they're also available in junior sizes.

Football Fan Face Masks for adults, £14.99, Sports Direct

Stocking fillers for the guy who's a fitness fanatic

Also from Sports Direct stocking fillers, this 3-strong mini-resistance band set offers three different levels of resistance, and is so compact you can get a great workout anywhere.

SKLZ mini-resistance bands, was £16.99 NOW £13.99, Sports Direct

For the dark days of winter, gift him with the 'sunshine vitamin'! This stocking filler contains 30 vegan-friendly 1000iu Vitamin D3 Softgels to give a health boost to muscles, your immune system, bones and teeth.

Vital vegan vitamin D softgels, £5.95, Sports Direct

Luxury stocking fillers for him

Simplicity, elegance and those luxe double GGs make for a very memorable stocking filler.

Gucci leather cardholder, £180, Selfridges

An Elsa Peretti Thumbprint wine bottle stopper will help elevate his barware in a snap. You can even add personalised engraving for a special touch.

Tiffany wine stopper, £180, Tiffany

If he's sweet with a heart of gold, show him your appreciation with luxury chocolatier Z Chocolat's Opal Gold, a box with four chocolates decorated with leaves of edible 24-karat gold. (If you're interested in the chocolatier's rather less indulgent treats, you can get some starting at £38). And if you order from Z Chocolat now, you'll get a second order chocolates free of charge.

24-carat gold chocolates, £154, Tiffany

https://www.zchocolat.com/shop/en/precious-24-karat-edible-gold/544-opal-gold.html

Stocking fillers for foodies

If you want to give a gift that's vegan and gluten-free, this stocking-ready gift box contains healthy superfood sprinkles – Pecky Peanut, Hot Chilli Hot, Silly Sesame and Nutter Coconut – for everything from salads to stir frys.

Cheeky Food Co vegan sprinkles, £20, Not on the High Street

Stocking fillers for dear Dad

If you're looking for a sweet gift for Dad, this 'Everyday Hero' Toblerone chocolate bar just for him fits the bill.

World's Best Dad Toblerone chocolate bar, £12, Moonpig

