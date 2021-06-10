We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all fashion lovers! If you've seen Prime wardrobe on your Amazon account and you're confused, let us fill you in. For those who don't know, Prime Fashion is one of Amazon's newest services and ultimately it means that Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Wardrobe to shop for the latest fashions - and try before you buy. We've created a full guide to the exclusive program, so you can make the most of your membership.

What is Prime Wardrobe?

Prime Wardrobe allows members who have a shipping address in the UK mainland to build a box of up to six eligible garments, checkout without payment, receive items in a resealable box with a printed return label, and keep or return at no cost through in-store and carrier drop-off within 7 days.

Allowing you to test and trial the latest fashions, Prime Wardrobe's eligible selection consists of clothing, shoes, bags and accessories – including jewellery, watches and luggage – for women, men and kids.

Which brands are included with Prime Wardrobe?

Stocking the most-loved and popular fashion brands, Prime members have access to:

Levi's

New Balance

G-Star RAW

Amazon Essentials

Lacoste

Goodthreads

Puma

Crocs

Skechers

Spotted Zebra

Geox

Vans

The Drop

How to use Prime Wardrobe

Members will be able to identify eligible items through the Prime Wardrobe badge or Prime Wardrobe eligibility statement on the product detail age.

You can then pick up to six items, which will be delivered straight to your doorstep at no extra cost. You'll then have a seven-day trial period to find the best styles.

Once you've decided which pieces you'd like to keep, simply login to 'Your Orders' page and mark which you'll be keeping and returning.

To return, use the resealable bag and included prepaid return label or choose the return option which is most convenient to you.

What are the benefits of using Prime Wardrobe?

Ensuring customer satisfaction, Prime Wardrobe allows you to try before you buy, without charge. You can simply try on from home and take seven days to decide whether or not you'll keep your order.

Prime Wardrobe makes it easier to return your items, and it's included within your Prime membership at no additional cost.

