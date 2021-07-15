8 best tankini sets for the UK heatwave – from Marks & Spencer to ASOS and Boden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you don’t quite feel like baring skin in a bikini, but you want something a bit more comfortable and less restrictive than a swimsuit, then you need to get yourself a tankini!

What is a tankini?

Tankini swimwear rose to fame in the 90s and have been a hit ever since. You get the same coverage as a one-piece but with the flexibility of a two-piece. The top is described as a tank top (hence the name!), and it'll come with a matching bikini brief to go with.

The trends have evolved now, and you have so many options; strapless styles, halternecks, with shorts and even tummy control. They’re also much than bikinis for fuller-busted women as many have underwires or soft-cup bras built in.

Also, because they’re two pieces – you can mix and match as much as you like, and many come with tummy control. Honestly, once you’ve tried one on, you won’t look back! Keep scrolling for our top picks for this summer.

Best women's tankinis with shorts you can buy online for summer 2021

Roma tankini top, £29 and matching shorts, £19, Joules

This tankini is so slimming thanks to the gentle ruching to the front and flattering side panels. It also has contouring and controlling mesh for support and foam-lined cups for shape.

Zebra print tummy control tankini top, £28, and matching shorts, £14, M&S

If you’re looking to make a statement poolside then Marks & Spencer’s great zebra print tankini is the one. It features shaping panels to flatten the tummy and sculpt the waistline and padding provides extra support. And we’re loving the halterneck design.

Talamanca tankini top (available in black, navy and sapling pattern) £40, and matching bottoms, £28, Boden

This is the chicest tankini in town and it has a great fit thanks to the wide straps and under-the-bust band. The ruching on the bust is super flattering too. And it has an eco twist – Boden used recycled materials to make the nylon in this top and in the polyester lining, making it a sustainable choice

Hot shots tankini top, was £37.50 now 18.50, and matching bottoms, was £16 now £11.20, Pour Moi

Pour Moi’s underwired tankinis are available in a huge range of different colours – we’re really loving the coral polka dot version. Most styles are currently 50% off so hurry to grab a bargain

Palm leaf tankini set, £10.99, Shein

If you’re after a tankini bargain then check out Shein where you can get a set of top and bottoms for under £15. This navy palm leaf print set is just one of many up for grabs

St Tropez seersucker tankini top, £32, and matching bottoms, £16, John Lewis

We’re getting nautical vibes from this John Lewis number, how about you? It features a two-tone seersucker textured fabric and it smoothes the silhouette and offers light support with side slings and structured boning. The fixed knot detail on the front neckline makes for a more fitted bust shape, and there are self-tie halter straps you can pull up or lower for a more uplifting look.

Best tankini tops

Figleaves fuller bust tankini top, was £40 now £22, ASOS

The eye-catching print palm print design on this tankini is a winner. It’s a design that’s been made with fuller busted ladies in mind – it’s super supportive, with moulded cups, underwire support and adjustable straps.

Keyhole high neck tankini top, was £50 now £15, Lands End

There are also some great savings on swimwear at Lands End at the moment. The keyhole design on this high neck tankini makes it so unique. It’s also available in a number of different colours and designs.

