We spied these 7 bestselling women's trainer brands for less on eBay

We spent lockdown searching for the best fashion trainers and running shoes, since our poor gym sneakers went on a sabbatical. Now we’re back in the real world, we’ve found a new love for women’s fashion trainers – they’re comfy, cool and look fab with a floral dress.

Trainers are your BFF, trust us. And our sneaker research found us stumbling upon eBay Brand Outlet and their hundreds of brand new, box fresh trainers from our favourite brands, including Adidas, Nike and New Balance – all up to 70% off.

Shop the best women’s trainer brands on eBay

New Balance 574 women’s trainers, RRP £79.99, NOW £43.94, eBay Brand Outlet

One look on Instagram and you’ll see New Balance worn by all your favourite fashion influencers. The easy-to-wear trainer brand has fast become a style favourite, with famous fans including Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner – so you’re in good company!

Adidas Grand Court women’s trainers, RRP £59.99, NOW £40.94, eBay Brand Outlet

Trainers don’t get much more classic than a pair of Adidas. Their best-selling styles include the Stan Smith, the Ultraboost and these, the Grand Court. We particularly love the leopard print accents.

Nike Air Max women’s trainers, £59.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Nike are up there as one of the most loved trainer brands of all time, and it’s their iconic Nike Air Max we lust after, like this uber cool pair.

Converse Chuck Taylor Low Rise women’s trainers, £44.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Converse’s timeless Chuck Taylor canvas sneakers are loved the world over, and we love wearing ours with dresses for a pared-back look. You can choose from various shades including white, black, red and pink.

Fila RGB Fuse women’s trainers, RRP £51.99, NOW £41.99, eBay Brand Outlet

A chunky trainer is a wardrobe must, and we love Fila’s take on the trend. Featuring a breathable, mesh upper and tonal fastening, Fila’s known for their retro styles and we love this pair.

Reebok Royal Ultra women’s trainers, RRP 49.99, NOW £19.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Reebok trainers have a distinctively Reebok look, and are a bit of a cult fave. You can’t beat a lilac pair of sneakers, like this deliciously pastel pair.

Puma Fenty by Rihanna Creeper women’s trainers, RRP £160, NOW £29.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Who doesn’t love a celeb collaboration, especially when it results in trainers as cool as these? Puma teamed up with Rihanna on a selection of sneakers, including these platformed creepers.

