Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller spotted in stunning $59.99 dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to sultry summer dresses, they don't get much hotter than this green number, which was been spotted on Too Hot To Handle's Emily Faye Miller. The British TV star and model shared a snap of herself wearing an incredible mini dress from Australian online fashion retailer Beginning Boutique - and it's only $59.99! Yes, really.

The dress, which Emily wore on a night out, has ruched detailing on the skirt and a crossover halterneck top, making it perfect for dancing away the night. Oh how we've missed dressing up!

Mia Cross Neck Dress in Green, $59.99, Beginning Boutique

The Instagram post on Emily's account showing the dress (which is available in sizes XS to XXL) has had over 460,000 likes so far, with fans commenting: "love the dress".

READ MORE: Too Hot To Handle stars reveal real reason they turned down Love Island

Eagle-eyed fans were desperate to find out where the dress was from, and linked the outfit to Beginning Boutique’s website. The brand shared the image on its social media account and it quickly became one of the top posts. You could call it the 'Emily Effect'!

The Netflix TV star, best known for her on-screen romance with Cam Holmes, rose to fame in June and quickly amassed 1.9 million followers on Instagram. It seems the two stayed loved-up after the cameras stopped rolling as the couple delighted fans when they posted snaps together, on Instagram, in July.

Other influencers across the world have also been spotted rocking this dress, such as Emily Venz, Chrystal Saint-Clair, Delaney Childs and Azaria McKinnon.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.