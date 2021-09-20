Onloan: Meet the monthly fashion rental subscription service changing the game

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to update your wardrobe without splurging loads on buying new designer clothes each and every month? Keen to reduce your carbon footprint when it comes to fashion? Then you need to discover Onloan, the new fashion rental service making waves in the fashion industry.

What is Onloan?

Onloan is a female-founded sustainable fashion rental service, which lets you rent two or four designer pieces a month for a fraction of what it would cost to buy them. Simply choose which pieces you like from the curated edit on the Onloan website, and they’ll be delivered direct to your home.

From knitwear to dresses, and handbags to skirts, Onloan currently caters for sizes 8-16 with lots of style options. Plus, we love the fact that there’s no damage fees, so if you accidentally spill something (read: wine) on your rental item, it’s no problem!

MORE: 12 sustainable fashion must-haves you need this season

How much does Onloan cost?

If you want to rent two fashion must-haves a month up to the value of £500, the subscription costs £69. Or if you prefer to rent four items a month up to the value of £1000, it costs £99. On the £99 plan, this equates to approximately 82p per item per day. Bargain, right?

Is there a discount code for Onloan?

Use HELLO!’s special cost TRYONLOAN for 50% off your first month.

Which fashion brands are on Onloan?

Lots of cult designer brands are currently stocked on Onloan, including Stine Goya, Rejina Pyo, Shrimps, Mother of Pearl and Joseph. We love.

MORE: 7 ways to make your wardrobe more sustainable

Why is Onloan sustainable?

Did you know that British women spend an average of £74 per month on buying clothes?* Instead of buying new items regularly, renting via Onloan is a cool way to get your fashion fix, without treating clothes as disposable or adding to the fashion industry’s carbon footprint.

*Great British Wardrobe Report commissioned by Ariel

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.