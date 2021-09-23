The slow fashion brand changing the face of the high street

Becoming ever more environmentally conscious, we’re always considering the ways to make our new season shopping habits more friendly to the planet – and our wallets.

Enter Baukjen: founded in 2012, this contemporary womenswear label has a strong focus on environmental, ethical and sustainable style. The brand is a certified B Corp with a focus on designing and producing clothing for a sustainable future. A firm favourite with fashion’s A-list including Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung, the brand’s collections are defined by timeless, carefully crafted clothes that empower women and the planet.

Enid Organic Dress, £139, and Portia Eco Cashmere Knitted Vest, £149, Baukjen

Its sister brand, Isabella Oliver, is also a champion of slow fashion, producing high quality, long-lasting maternity clothing. A winner of The Queens’ Award for enterprise, Isabella Oliver use planet-friendly fabrics and innovative designs to create timeless pieces that will grow with you throughout your pregnancy. The clothes have been spotted on the likes of Ashley Graham and Millie Mackintosh.

Both labels are working to reduce the environmental impact of clothing through a series of clever recommerce initiatives including launching Pre-Loved and Rental. Plus, they’ve also signed Emmanuel Macron’s G7 Fashion Pact in a bid to combat climate change.

Carey Shearling Aviator Jacket, £999, Baukjen

In a bid to help customers make more informed choices, Baukjen have launched their own Sustainability Index, sharing environmental and social impact scores for each product. How does it work? Well, items are scored on factors such as use of chemicals, water use and impact on global warming, which you can view alongside their product descriptions online. Clever, we know.

Enid Organic Blouse, £99, Portia Eco Cashmere Knitted Vest, £149, Baukjen

What about charity initiatives, you ask? Well, Baukjen and Isabella Oliver donate 10% of their profits each year to charity, and this September they have been supporting Oxfam’s ‘Second Hand September’ campaign by launching a Baukjen ‘Pre-Loved’ take back scheme to run alongside Isabella Oliver’s existing scheme. Aimed to encourage customers to donate items they no longer wear to either Baukjen or maternity wear brand Isabella Oliver, to be re-loved, re-purposed or recycled. 50% of the net proceeds from sales of both brands will be donated to Oxfam to support its vital work to beat poverty worldwide.

Magda Organic Jacket, £129, Turtleneck with LENZING™ ECOVERO™, £55, Organic Straight Leg Jean, £99, Baukjen

The goal of the Baukjen x Oxfam partnership is to decrease the levels of production and radically reduce maternity and non-maternity fashion waste going to landfill each year. You can earn a £20 voucher to spend online for your donation. What's more, for every clothing donation received, Baukjen will also plant a tree from Eden Reforestation Projects on behalf of their customers.

Alyson Newlife™ Jumper, £149, Baukjen

Further adding to their sustainable credentials, Baukjen & Isabella Oliver are certified as the highest scoring fashion B Corp in the UK and the second highest in Europe, with a rating of ‘outstanding’. The brands have also been named ‘Best for the World 2021’ by B Corp, scoring in the top 5% of all 4,000 certified B Corps worldwide, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

Meanwhile, rental is fast becoming the fashion industry’s buzzword, and an ever more accessible solution to wearing the trends while lessening your fashion footprint. Recognised as revolutionising the fashion industry by creating clothing made from 90% responsible fibres, Baukjen offers their collections not just as new but as rental and pre-loved. This means that, excitingly, you can now rent new season Baukjen and Isabella Oliver items for up to two weeks at a set price, then return free of charge – and they’ll even take care of the laundry.

Grace Recycled Wool Jumper, £99, Sadie Organic Shirt, £99, Lida Leather Cargo Pant, £389, Baukjen

So, whether you have a long-awaited evening out or important work presentation in the diary, choose from statement dresses, jackets, trousers or blouses to rent from the AW21 Baukjen collection and enjoy a bespoke, commitment-free shopping experience. Prices range from £15 for two weeks for an organic sweatshirt up to £97 for a leather jacket.

Lyle Vegetable Tanned Leather Biker, £89 to rent for two weeks, Baukjen

If you’re expecting, try your favourite bump-friendly rental items from Isabella Oliver, and experiment with dressing your changing silhouette. Prices start at £9 for two weeks for an organic cotton maternity top.

For ease, each item is shipped direct to you plastic-free, having been processed at the House of Baukjen warehouse which is powered by renewable energy, ensuring that all emissions are offset. Delivery is free on orders over £59, or £3.95 for standard shipping within the UK.

