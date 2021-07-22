Georgia May Jagger stuns in Pandora's new Wearing Occasions style series

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

British supermodel Georgia May Jagger has teamed up with cult jewellery brand Pandora to become one of six new muses, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Georgia is joined by professional skateboarder Evan Mock, model Precious Lee, actress Larsen Thompson, model Cici Xiang and artist Tasya Van Ree.

RELATED: Ashley Graham looks dazzling wearing Pandora's new sustainably lab-created diamond jewellery

The new faces will be working closely with the brand as ambassadors, and recently shot the most stunning photos for Pandora's new Wearing Occasions style series.

Georgia looks stunning in Pandora's new style series

The stars worked with New York-based stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who styled US Vice President Kamala Harris for the cover of Vogue, so they were certainly in good hands!

MORE: The expert tips to make your jewellery collection more eco-friendly

The campaign celebrates the return of special occasions in everyday life, something many of us have missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Precious Lee is also one of six new muses for Pandora

It definitely got us in the mood to dust off our favourite jewellery, and we even had a little browse for some new additions.

We love this Graduation Cap dangle charm, perfect for any students who are coming to the end of their studies.

Graduation Cap Dangle Charm, £30, Pandora

Now that weddings are back in full swing, why not treat your bridesmaids to this sentimental heart charm?

Bridesmaid Heart Charm, £30, Pandora

For any mothers-to-be, this baby pram charm will be the perfect reminder of their pregnancy journey, not to mention it's super cute.

Baby Pram Charm, £35, Pandora

Through intimate diaries, each muse will reflect on their personal style and reveal how they express their individuality. The series follows the six faces across the world at different moments within a single day, showing that the collection's latest pieces can be styled to suit any occasion.

"The Wearing Occasions concept is a tool to become your own stylist, to be creative and create a unique look. There are endless possibilities to express yourself and your emotions, and to tell a story. You are free to be yourself," said Pandora's duo of VP Creative Directors, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli.

We love the campaign, and can't wait to see what Pandora's new muses get up to next.

DISCOVER: 14 of the loveliest jewellery gifts to show her you care

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.