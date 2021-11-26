59 best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals you need to know about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This is not a drill – Black Friday has finally arrived! There's no better day to shop till you drop with deals continuing right through to Cyber Monday on 29 November.

If your winter wardrobe needs an upgrade, or if you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift then Black Friday has you covered. Well, now's the time to strike - most of the top fashion and designer brands take part and there are great discounts to be had – sometimes as much as up to 50% off. Read on to find out what you should be adding to basket this year!

ASOS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

ASOS has revealed that the 2021 Black Friday sales will include Adidas hoodies, The North Face jackets, Topshop dresses, Polo Ralph Lauren jumpers and of course goodies from homegrown labels like ASOS DESIGN, ASOS 4505 and ASOS Luxe. Get 80% off everything today as well as an additional 15% off orders over £30 using the code: BFDEAL15.

Adidas Originals Forum Bold Trainers, was £85 NOW £63.75, ASOS

KATE SPADE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

You can save when you shop at Kate Spade – beloved by both the Duchess of Cambridge and sis Pippa Middleton. This year the label is offering 25% off everything! You can also head to the Special Savings section for discounts of up to 50% off the chicest handbags and purses.

Large Tote Bag, was £225 NOW £164, Kate Spade

NEW LOOK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Amp up your wardrobe with up to 50% off at New Look – go, go, go!

Burgundy Dogtooth Long Overshirt, was £25.99 NOW £17, New Look

H&M BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

H&M's biggest Black Friday deal of 2020 offered 20% off everything online. Just remember, prices might look the same on-site but your discount is automatically added in basket. While you wait, the H&M sale features great deals with up to 70% off select products.

OASIS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Grab a great deal at Oasis with at least 50% off everything as well a further 10% off using the code EXTRA. To get an additional 15% off everything, make sure you download the app.

Silver Sequin Trousers, was £69 NOW £34.50, Oasis

JOULES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Premium lifestyle brand Joules has up to 60% off everything, plus free standard delivery from 15-30 November.

Padded Short Jacket, was £149 NOW £81.95, Joules

WAREHOUSE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Warehouse is hosting its biggest Black Friday sale ever! There's 50% off everything and an extra 10% off if you use the code EXTRA.

Velvet Sequin Cut Out Back Puff Sleeve Dress, was £129 NOW £64.50, Warehouse

MARKS & SPENCER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Although M&S don't officially take part in Black Friday, the iconic brand has served up some amazing discounts for shoppers which you can snap up in the meantime.

ASTRID & MIYU BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

London-based jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu have offered a generous discount of 25% off everything! Discount is applied at checkout.

Cosmic Dome Hoops in Gold, was £69 NOW £51.75, Astrid & Miyu

CHI CHI LONDON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Attending a formal event soon? Whether you're shopping for a winter wedding outfit or the perfect party dress, Chi Chi London has the dreamiest range of dresses, and you can shop everything on-site for 30% off using the code: INEEDTHIS.

PHASE EIGHT BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

There's 25% off everything at Phase Eight – sign us up!

Check Blazer, was £110 NOW £82.50, Phase Eight

SMYTHSON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Need a new handbag this winter? The Smythson Black Friday sale is epic! You can shop select wallets, bags, purses and some of the chicest laptop cases you've ever seen for up to 40% off.

KAREN MILLEN BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Running from 23-26 November, score 70% off everything, and even better – if you're using the Karen Millen app you'll also get further discounts, so definitely worth a download! Come Cyber Monday expect a HUGE sale with up to 75% off.

Crepe Mini Dress, was £485 NOW £291, Karen Millen

JOANIE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Whether it's a Christmas jumper, stylish dress or slogan tee that you're after, Joanie has you covered. This year the brand is offering a 40% discount on everything from 23 November - 2 December.

Barbara Ann Space Print Button-Through Tea Dress, was £48 NOW £28.80, Joanie

COAST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Upgrade your partywear ahead of Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Coast's Black Friday sale includes up to 50% off party favourites from 18-22 November. From the 23-26 November you'll then be able to get up to 70% off your favourite pieces and a whopping 75% off on Cyber Monday.

Black Sparkle Tulle Tiered Midaxi Dress, was £249 NOW £199.20, Coast

ASPINAL OF LONDON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Aspinal of London counts the Duchess of Cambridge among its biggest fans; her go-to style is the Mayfair, which she owns in a number of different colours, including the lilac croc version – and it's in the Black Friday sale! The brand is offering up to 20% off the entire collection, plus Aspinal has just unveiled the dreamiest Christmas Gifting section filled with everything from airpod and cosmetic cases to jewellery boxes. If you're searching for the ultimate Christmas party bag, you can also shop the Luna on sale, which is one of Laura Whitmore's favourites.

Want to make a difference? Aspinal will even plant a tree for every scarf, charm and keyring sold from its gorgeous Woodland Collection this year. Help the label reach its target of 10,000!

Lilac Midi Mayfair Bag, was £595 NOW £476, Aspinal of London

WALLIS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

This sale is too good to miss! Wallis' incredible Black Friday deal includes 60% off everything, plus each day there's a whole host of different daily deals, so you better keep a close eye on the website.

Faux Leather A-Line Skirt, was £35 NOW £31.50, Wallis

DOROTHY PERKINS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Christmas has certainly come early with Dorothy Perkins' discount of 70% off everything – yes, really.

Pinstud Strappy Sandal, was £46 NOW £23, Dorothy Perkins

HUNTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Treat yourself to a pair of Hunter wellington boots in their brilliant Black Friday and Cyber Week sales. They're royally approved too, as both Meghan Markle and the Cambridge children own a pair. Right now you can get a 20% discount on select styles but you better hurry – stock is flying off of the virtual shelves.

Refined Slim Fit Adjustable Wellington Boots, was £125 NOW £100, Hunter

BOOHOO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year Boohoo offered an incredible 90% off everything – and next day delivery for only £1, so keep an eye on the brand's website over the next few days. But for right now, shop everything for 70% off.

Check Wool Look Coat, was £22 NOW £13.20, Boohoo

MISSGUIDED BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

You can always count on Missguided for a good deal! In 2020 we saw up to 80% off everything for Black Friday. Until then, use the code WHYWAIT to get 50% off.

PRETTY LITTLE THING BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday at Pretty Little Thing is absolutely insane! Last year the brand had discounts of up to 99% off everything, which meant that you could pick up a range of pieces for a matter of pence! They have a great selection of Festive jumpers too, so make sure you get yours for Christmas jumper day, December 10. Right now you can get 35% off everything using the code PINK30.

Christmas Jumper, was £22 NOW £19, PrettyLittleThing

HARVEY NICHOLS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

The luxe retailer usually offers up to 40% off selected items across its entire site! That includes Barbour jackets, Canada Goose coats and plenty of designer handbags and shoes too. While there doesn't seem to be any offers on just yet, for a limited time only Harvey Nichols is offering free delivery on orders over £150.

RIXO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Upgrade your wardrobe with 25% off RIXO's Black Friday edit using the code TREAT25. If you subscribe to the newsletter you'll also have the chance to win a £2,000 voucher.

URBAN OUTFITTERS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

This year, Urban Outfitters has announced that there will be sales across labels such as Champion and FILA on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday but while you wait, it's worth browsing the sales section. Want to get in there early? If you download the app, you can get 30% off hundreds of items today.

New Balance 574 Grey Trainers, was £75 NOW £64, Urban Outfitters

THE OUTNET BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Designer clothes at discounted prices can never be a bad thing, and The Outnet is one of the best places to shop for fancy threads on Black Friday. From 25-30 November the brand is offering 20% off (excluding Just in, Bestsellers and Menswear). For Giving Tuesday, on November 30, The Outnet will also donate 20% of in-house brand, Iris & Ink’s net sales to women for Women International to help women survivors of war and conflict.

ALLSAINTS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Score 30% off everything at All Saints – maybe it's finally time that you invest in one of the label's iconic leather jackets!

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket, was £299 NOW £209.30, AllSaints

GUESS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Guess has previously boasted a discount of 30% off sitewide for the whole of Black Friday week. Your discount will be automatically calculated as you go adding to basket.

MANGO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Looky here, fashion fans: Mango is serving up a great Black Friday deal - 50% off thousands of items until 28 November.

Knitted Turtleneck Dress, was £35.99 NOW £19.99, Mango

NET-A-PORTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Another great one for designer threads - Net-A-Porter stocks a number of big names, including Gucci, Valentino, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and more so bookmark the site for a chance to shop select items at a reduced price.

BLUEBELLA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Save up to 50% on underwear and nightwear from luxury lingerie brand Bluebella. The deal is live now and runs through to 1 December.

Adelita bra, was £36 now £21, Bluebella

RIVER ISLAND BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

River Island's Black Friday sale is not to be missed! Use the code HELLOBF to get 20% off everything with a minimum spend of £75.

Silver Sequin Midi Skirt, was £45 NOW £36, River Island

BLACKBOUGH SWIM BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

If you're looking to update your swimwear on the cheap, celeb-loved swimwear brand Blackbough Swim has 30% off on bikinis sitewide from November 25 - 28, and there's an additional 5% oof for specific suits from November 26 - 28. There are even more sitewide discounts on November 29 - 30, so check them out.

FOREVER UNIQUE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts will be glad to know that their go-to brand Forever Unique has discounts of up to 80% off sitewide.

WHISTLES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

For the whole of Cyber week, there's 25% off full price items at Whistles. And if that's not enough to tempt you there's already a stylish sale section to browse.

Trapeze Dress, was £89 NOW £66.75, Whistles

SELFRIDGES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Although Selfridges doesn't technically take part in Black Friday, it often hosts a Christmas Comes Early sale around the same time period, with 20% off across kids, men's and womenswear, jewellery, beauty and homeware. Of course many designer brands are featured, including Stella McCartney, Chloe, Micheal Kors and Missoma.

FALKE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Luxury hosiery brand Falke is offering 20% off everything with the code BLACK20 from 25-26 November.

OMNES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Omnes is on a mission to make fashion more sustainable and thanks to the Giving Back Black Friday sale, 10% of all sale profits will be donated to Milkywire. Supporting grassroots organisations around the world that fight climate change, protect wildlife, plant trees and save the oceans, you'll be able to update your wardrobe at a discount of 20% off sitewide, all the while contributing to sustainability.

Emilia Satin Wrap Midi Dress, was £65 NOW £52, Omnes

ZARA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

When it comes to Zara's Black Friday sale make sure you're speedy to grab a bargain, items sell out fast! We're hoping the brand offers discounts of up to 40% off like it did last year.

HEIST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Heist has started Black Friday early with up to 25% off everything, so now is the time to stock up on luxury tights and shapewear.

GAP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

This is a good one - GAP's Black Friday sale nets you 50% off everything as well as free delivery when you spend £35 or over. Just remember, the discount will show up once you've added your favourite styles to basket.

High Rise Destructed Cheeky Straight Jeans, was £54.95 NOW £27.47, Gap

WATCHES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

If you're looking to treat yourself - or a loved one for Christmas - to a brand new beaut watch, you better bookmark Watchshop, AVI-8 and Watches2U.

UGG BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Shop incredible UGG deals taking place over Black Friday weekend – Chelsea boots, classic boots, leather boots, and more stunning styles will be included.

SWAROVSKI BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Swarovski's Black Friday sale is officially here! There's 20% off select styles and 40% off select watches.

Rose Gold Eternal Watch, was £330 NOW £198, Swarovski

BLACKBOUGH SWIM BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Although right now might not seem like the obvious time to stock up on swimwear, Blackbough's styles are some of the most flattering you can find online and well worth sale shopping this Black Friday. Plus they have some lovely loungewear too - especially if you're into tie dye (isn't everyone?)

VERY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Shoppers can get some great deals at Very, not just fashion but tech, beauty and homeware too. And yes, there are several pieces from the Michelle Keegan range included.

Michelle Keegan Faux Fur Lined Short Parka Coat, was £85 now £80, Very

SWEATY BETTY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Need some new leggings or workout gear? Sweaty Betty already has a number of offers on right now so we've got high expectations for Black Friday.

NASTYGAL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

There's always some great bargains to be had at Nasty Gal for Black Friday. Today's daily deal: Knitwear for £4!

You can also get up to 75% off everything as part of the brand's early access deals for Black Friday.

Velvet One Shoulder Peplum Hem Top, was £32 NOW £16, Nasty Gal

MONSOON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday is back at Monsoon this year! Whether you're looking for a new coat, sweet stocking fillers for the kids or some new casualwear, you'll be able to get it at 25% off. There's even a mid-season sale on right now, with 50% off all sale styles.

Faux Leather Trousers, was £45 NOW £33, Monsoon

MONICA VINADER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Royal-approved jewellers Monica Vinader is kicking off Black Friday with 25% off absolutely everything and up to 50% off the flash sale.

Siren Huggie and Pearl Earring Set, was £210 NOW £157.50, Monica Vinader

KURT GEIGER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Kurt Geiger offered 25% off absolutely everything in last year's Black Friday sale – including their brand new luxe sparkly face masks (let's face it, we won’t be ditching them anytime soon, will we?) And aside from that, there's a huge sale on right now with up to 30% off seasonal offers.

Vegan Boots, was £139 NOW £89, Kurt Geiger

PANDORA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

If you've been coveting one of Pandora's iconic charm bracelets then get ready. The brand normally launches its fab Black Friday sale with 20% off most items, sign up to the Pandora Club for early access.

FRENCH CONNECTION BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday at French connection means 20% off everything full price.

Sequin Dress, was £170 NOW £136, French Connection

MISSOMA BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

The jewellery brand's Black Friday sale has given shoppers 25% off everything sitewide.

LK BENNETT BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday is a go at LK Bennett – bag yourself a deal with 20% off everything!

Navy and Cream Polka Dot Dress, was £350 NOW £280, LK Bennett

MERCI MAMAN BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

A brand that's loved by Kate Middleton, Merci Maman is offering 20% off a wide range of personalised jewellery. What a royally good deal!

CULTUREVILLE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

If you're looking to support a fab Black-owned fashion brand this Black Friday then Cultureville are serving up some good bargains.

TAYLOR MORRIS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Beloved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kourtney Kardashian, Taylor Morris is known for having great offerings over Black Friday weekend. Steal Holly's style with 25% off everything sitewide today!

LA GROTTA BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

British jewellery brand La Grotta, which offers classic styles constructed from solid 14k or 18k gold, is offering a generous 15% off site-wide with code BLACK15, including made-to-order pieces.

