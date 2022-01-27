10 best men's knitwear buys according to a fashion stylist for male celebrities

Men's knitwear can be dull. And with terms 'waffle knit', 'tight-knit' and 'cable knit' thrown around alongside 'lightweight', 'midweight' and 'heavyweight', it can sometimes seem like a minefield trying to work out exactly what you're after.

RELATED: Best Valentine's Day gifts for men, from fashion to grooming & tech

But, you're in luck. As a stylist I've worked with some of the UK's favourite male celebs and TV personalities and have picked up a thing or two when it comes to spotting great menswear knits.

So, whether you're after an everyday black jumper or more of a colourful statement piece, take a look at my picks below of the best men's jumpers and cardigans to buy right now.

And remember, if in doubt, a great pair of blue jeans and a chunky boot will work with almost every knitwear option out there.

READ MORE:

27 staycation fashion essentials for men

30+ best face coverings for men from beard-friendly masks to designer looks

M&S Super Soft Roll Neck Jumper

M&S Super Soft Roll Neck Jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

A classic roll neck works as the basis for so many winter outfits. From basic denim to black trousers and cargo pants, or even under a suit for a more polished look, don't underestimate the versatility of this knitwear staple. This rib-knit M&S option adds extra texture and interest to even the simplest outfit, and, made from recycled polyester, I'm struggling to find a fault with this piece. To get more wear out of it, even when the weather heats up, I'd recommend pairing with straight cut white jeans and trainers for an effortless spring look.

H&M Zipped Cardigan

Zipped cardigan, £24.99, H&M

Whether it's not quite cold enough outside for a coat, or so cold you're after an extra layer underneath, this zip-up cardigan from H&M is a great option. The brand pair it with an all cream look, but thanks to the versatility of its colour, really anything will work with this.

ASOS cricket jumper





ASOS Design fisherman rib cricket jumper in light blue, £32, ASOS

Reminiscent of boarding schools and royals there are few things more British in our wardrobes than a classic cricket jumper. And while we may not have all gone to Eton or pulled on our crisp white kits every weekend, we can all add this style staple to our closets. This baby blue version is a great twist on the original, keep it clean with white trainers and loose fit trousers.

AllSaints Mode Merino Open Cardigan

Merino Open Cardigan, £89, AllSaints

Cardigans are in, and everyone from David Beckham and Zac Efron to Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling are already on this trend. This ribbed choice from AllSaints is great for extra texture and the neutral navy colour pairs easily with most wardrobes. Team with a simple tee and cargo pants or blue denim with chelsea boots for a more preppy look.

Highland Home Industries Aran Jumper

Highland Home Industries Crew Neck Aran Jumper, £75, The Edinburgh Woolen Mill

Aran jumpers traditionally come from the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland. Quickly growing in popularity the knitwear style has made it into our everyday winter wardrobe staples, and this Highland Home Industries pick is one of the most authentic versions I've seen. Made from 100% wool it promises to keep you warm on cooler days taking you from pub to park to winter walk with no problem. Pair with jeans and a solid pair of brown boots for everyday wear.

Kingsman Virgin Wool Sweater

Kingsman Virgin Wool Sweater, £175, Mr Porter

The majority of men's knitwear is black, grey or navy, and that's pretty sad. Jumpers are a great way to add a pop of colour to your outfit without much thought, and it doesn't get much better than this Kingsman option. The bright orange colour makes it quite the standout piece, but the beauty of orange is that it works with so many other colours. Try a pair of brown cords and brown brogues for a vintage feel.

YMC Suedehead striped wool sweater





YMC Suedehead striped wool sweater, £195, Matches Fashion

Granted, this one isn't for everyone. It's bold, but that's what makes it so great. Made from 100% lambswool this mid-weight knit will see you through all seasons with ease. Pair with white jeans and white low-top trainers and you'll have a stylist approved outfit in minutes.

Hugo Boss Zip-neck Sweater

Zip-neck Sweater in Cotton, £119, Hugo Boss

Few things are an absolute essential when it comes to fashion, but a trusty black knit is one of them, and you'll be reaching for this one time and time again. Featuring a half zip and striking red logo patch, the subtle design details put this one just above the rest. Made from 100% cotton for a soft feel and easy care, wear with literally anything for instant easy style points.

Paul James Roll Neck Merino Wool Jumper

The Modern Submariner - Roll Neck Merino Wool Jumper, £120, Paul James

A cream chunky knit is a timeless classic and this Paul James option is no exception. Inspired by the handmade jumpers worn by fishermen many moons ago, and made from 100% Merino wool, this piece is built to last. Made in Leicester – we love a locally made product – this piece is hand wash only, don't forget that! It may sound like a pain in the ass but trust us, it's worth it. Pair with white trousers, a brown leather jacket and chunky brown boots for a standout look.

COS turtleneck cable-knit Jumper





Turtleneck Cable-knit Jumper, £79, COS

This knit literally has everything. Bold colour? Check. Cable knit? Check. Chunky roll knit? Check. So of course it has to make it onto our best knitwear round-up. It's also machine washable despite being made from 100% wool, so that's pretty impressive – but that is a cold wash! Wear with black trousers and boots for a cosy yet cool look.

River Island Slim Fit Knitted Vest

River Island Green Slim Fit Crew Neck Knitted Vest, £30, River Island

Knitted vests are a serious trend right now, and this River Island version is a great pick. Made from 100% cotton, it's lovely and soft, and the minty green colourway lends it to being a spring style staple. Pair with a white tee, trousers and trainers for a really clean and comfy look.

Next Mock Shirt Jumper

Next Mock Shirt Jumper, £36, Next

Quite a clever yet sneaky jumper, this piece has a classic shirt collar sewn in so you can wear it to the office without getting too hot. Pair with your usual work trousers and shoes for an easy throw on morning routine.

KEEP READING: 11 times royal men have sported beards and facial hair

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.