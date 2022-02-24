Best mama necklaces for Mother's Day - as seen on Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrities are often snapped wearing a 'mama' necklace. From Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski, it's the necklace trend loved by all new mums. Back in February 2019 the Duchess of Sussex – then pregnant with her son, Archie – made headlines as she debuted a brand new yellow gold necklace by Celebrity designer, Jennifer Meyer, while out and about in New York.

Accessorising her off-duty outfit with the 18-karat sparkler, the royal's necklace sweetly spelt out 'mummy' in lower case letters, and was believed to have been a baby shower gift – what a good idea!

With Mother's Day just around the corner, we're taking gift inspiration from the celebrities, and thanks to Amazon, Etsy, John Lewis and more, there are plenty of 'mama' necklaces to shop for the special lady in your life. Here are some of our favourites for Mother's Day…

Rachel Jackson London Mama Art Pendant Necklace, £65, John Lewis

Available in both silver and gold, she'll love this quirky Rachel Jackson London necklace, which spells out mama.

Personalised Silver Little Letters Necklace, £39, Not on the High Street

For just £39, you can personalise this silver letters necklace with 'mum', 'mama', 'mummy' – whatever you prefer to call her.

Philip Jones Silver Mum Necklace, £7.99, Amazon

Stylish and affordable, this silver-plated mum necklace has received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Mummy Necklace-18ct Rose Gold Plated Necklace, £24.99, Amazon

If she's a fan of rose gold jewellery, then this mummy necklace should do the trick.

Aeon Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Mum Heart Pendant, £16.90, Etsy

The ultimate Mother's Day gift, Etsy's Mum Heart Pendant will arrive in a beautiful gift box.

Personalised Engraved Name 925 Sterling Silver Birthstone Heart Necklace, £23, Etsy

This sentimental Sterling Silver necklace can be personalised with an engraving and your mum's birthstone.

