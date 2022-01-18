Why we might see Meghan Markle carrying this £375 clutch bag on her next appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle’s handbag collection is quite the thing to be marvelled at, with the royal having donned an array of stylish brands including Mulberry, Dior, and Stella McCartney.

But now there’s a new bag in town that we might just see the mum-of-two wearing at her next appearance: The Midi Marylebone Clutch by Esin Akan.

Midi Marylebone Black Clutch Bag, £375, Esin Akan

You might not have heard of Esin Akan, but this fashion brand has been approved by the Royal Family with regards to its sustainable practises, and the founder rubbed shoulders with Prince Charles at the COP26 event with the British Fashion Council last year. Glamorous, we know!

Esin Akan recently revealed to HELLO! that the Midi Marylebone Clutch was gifted to the Duchess of Sussex last year: “Meghan Markle has been gifted a 5 in 1 Midi Marylebone Clutch - a versatile bag with a signature knot in front, in line with her minimal and elegant style. The style can be worn as a clutch, crossbody, shoulder and belt bag.”

The bag, which retails for £375, is available in a variety of different colours and is made from sustainable leather sourced in Europe. The metal chain strap is incredibly versatile and can be added to or removed from the bag, or even used as a belt. We wonder how Meghan will wear hers!

Other royal fans of the brand include Cressida Bonas, who dated Prince Harry between 2012 to 2014, as well as influencers Jasmine Hemsley and Olivia Bentley.

Fans who want to steal Meghan’s style can get 10% off their first order at Esin Akan by signing up to its newsletter.

