9 chic blazer dresses to wear this season - it's official, tuxedo dresses are trending

The tuxedo dress - or blazer dress - is a fail-safe if you're going out for Friday night drinks and there's absolutely nothing to wear in your wardrobe packed full of clothes. We've all been there.

Seen on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle, a blazer dress is one of the easiest pieces to style, whether you keep it simple with a black number, delicate jewellery and court shoes, or choose a bold bright colour like Leonie Hanne and pair it with barely-there heels.

A go-to for every season, just add a clutch bag, a leather jacket and you're good to go. Or if the weather is still sub-zero, a longline wool-blend coat and pair of ankle boots work equally well.

From Zara's blazer dress in green to Mango's elegant black mini blazer dress, we've rounded up nine of the best pieces to shop online now.

Green blazer dress, £99.99, Zara

Stand out in Zara's green blazer dress this spring. Team with glowy makeup.

Button wrap dress, £69.99, Mango

Evening outfits don't come more chic than this Mango blazer dress paired with pointed stiletto court shoes.

Blue wrap mini blazer dress, £85, River Island

River Island's blue mini blazer dress is just asking to be worn in the new season.

Camila Coelho Davide blazer dress, £208, Revolve

Revolve has the best selection of blazer dresses, but we couldn't take our eyes off this nude number by Camila Coelho. Wear it with a clutch and barely-there heels.

Blazer dress, £169, Massimo Dutti

We've found the perfect cream blazer dress in the form of this longline piece from Massimo Dutti. It's suitable to wear in the office, too.

Twist cut out pocket detail blazer dress, £45, Boohoo

Or go for this sexy cut out style from Boohoo.

Hot pink wrap detail blazer, £24, Pretty Little Thing

If pink is your colour, you'll love this mini blazer dress from Pretty Little Thing.

Compact stretch viscose button tux dress, £204, Karen Millen

Featuring a slim, tailored fit and longer length, this is the kind of tuxedo dress we could imagine worn by one of the royals.

Extro & Vert fitted blazer dress with open back, £48, ASOS

We love the sage green colourway of this blazer dress by Dutch label Etro & Vert. Just add gold jewellery.

