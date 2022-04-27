We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show returns on 24 May and we are so excited! The annual in-person event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors will be delighted to tour its spaces and gardens once again this year, including the royal family.

It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite events and has been frequented by many royals over the years including the Duchess of Cambridge, who is known to love the great outdoors.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show 2019

But what to wear! Officially, there isn't a dress code. Generally though, Guests are usually well-dressed, however, and it's kind of an unspoken rule. We've hunted down the best floral-inspired items to make you look presentable for the big day, but still comfortable.

You can't go wrong with a floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show, right? We can't get enough of this pretty red silk dress complete with a charming daisy print from L.K.Bennett. We heart the puff shoulders, front tie detail, as well as the nipped waist and floaty hem.

Julien Red Daisy Print Silk Dress, £329, L.K.Bennett

Relaxed yet still super cute, this lovely linen look frock is the kind of style that would look great at the show, as well as at a BBQ afterwards. Check out those sleeves! Swoon.

Green Floral Linen-Look Shirred Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Wedges are ideal for the show as they are the perfect mix of comfort, yet add that touch of formality. Sophia Webster X LoveShackFancy's exclusive new collection has the most stunning styles, each embossed with the trademark floral print of dreams. The 'Lucita Espadrille' are playful and will give your outfit a total edge, but subtly.

Lucita Espadrille, £410, Sophia Webster X LoveShackFancy

Flirty and fun, this cute mini skirt would pack a powerful punch teamed with a white shirt and some summer sandals.

Maida Skirt, £63, Jovonna London

We can't get enough of this pencil skirt! Floaty yet structured, the bold print makes it a standout item and it looks way more expensive than the price tag suggests. Add a blazer, and you're good to go!

Principles Green Floral Printed Midi Skirt, £20.30, Debenhams

Be still our beating hearts! Hayley Menzies' 'Volume Shirt Dress' is totally gorgeous - the floral print is so statement and ideal for summer. We loved the relaxed fit at the waist, especially the matching fabric tie belt that adds a bit of waist definition.

Carmen Cotton Volume Shirt Dress, £370, Hayley Menzies

A great floral handbag is the perfect addition to your Chelsea Flower Show outfit and we love this retro bag by The Hippie Shake. Made from soft velvet with a lovely ditsy print, it's the ideal finishing touch.

Devon Ditsy Floral Velvet Handbag, £22.50, The Hippie Shake

If the show falls on a sunny day (here's hoping!) A chic sundress will be top of your list. Look no further than Needle & Thread. The brand's 'Bijou Rose Cotton Ruffle Sun Dress' features the most adorable print and those ruffles are divine, don't you think? A bunch of tea roses and a glass of fizz would be the ideal accompanying accessories…

The Bijou Rose Cotton Ruffle Sun Dress, £275, Needle & Thread

A floral bag is for life, not just for the Chelsea Flower show and this lovely tote is very apt with its intricate print. It's so distinctive and we love the shape and glorious rainbow colourway.

Top Handle Mini Toni Ballerina, £395, Furla

Get your shoulders bronzed (with SPF of course!) whilst walking around the show in this dazzling off-the-shoulder design from River Island. We just love those summery pastel tones.

Yellow Floral Bardot Mini Dress, £42, River Island

In case it's a bit chilly (and let's face it, this is the UK) you may need a blazer. Check out this floral design from Boden. This textured jacket features the most extra print and we love the fact that if you are feeling brave enough, the matching trousers are also available.

Carrie Textured Cotton Blazer, £150, Boden

There's nothing quite like a raffia bag for the summer months, and a light, carefree style is perfect for carrying around at the show. We love this stunning 'Terra' tote by Mehry Mu, as its boxy, has a lovely contasting white colourway, and those gold beads give it an extra bold finish.

Terra mini Tote with Beads, £515.00, Mehry Mu

