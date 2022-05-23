16 work outfit essentials for 2022: Go to work in style this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're working a hybrid work model, or whether you're back to the office full time, you might be struggling with what to wear for your trips to the office. You might also just be in the mood for some new additions to your work wardrobe, and we're here to help. Choosing what to wear for your morning commute in the summertime is no mean feat - here are some ideas for your daily work outfits.

1. The power blazer

Our favourite blazers had a well-deserved rest over the various lockdowns, but now we're excited to head to the office in our favourite smart jackets. We're loving this Mango one. We'd pair it with a nautical shirt, a pair of smart cigarette trousers, a chunky gold necklace and a pair of small-heeled work shoes.

Double-breasted blazer, £69.99, Mango

MORE: 14 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this season

2. The monochrome work dress

We don't know about you but we're still not ready to give up our love for relaxed dressing. As we move back to the office, we'll be opting for trans-seasonal midi-length dresses with long sleeves.

Printed midi dress, £48, River Island

3. The perfect white shirt

Finding the perfect white shirt is not easy. If you're a fan of a fitted blouse or a loose, oversized look, you simply cannot go wrong with this beauty. We love this ASKET shirt because it's perfect for the office, with your jeans at the weekend, or to tuck into your sequin skirt come party time.

The Shirt, £110, ASKET

BE INSPIRED: Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

4. Wide-leg trousers

We all spent such a long time at home wearing tracksuit bottoms, we can't all of a sudden be expected to wear restricting tight trousers. We'll be easing ourselves in gently with a pair of wide-leg trousers. We love these navy Karen Millen ones.

Tailored wide-leg trousers, £52, Karen Millen

MORE: Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

5. A pleated skirt

With its colourful ombre print and swish-worthy pleats, this skirt was made for your summer work wardrobe. The modern midaxi-length design falls to just above the ankle for flattering, easy-to-wear style. It has an elasticated waist for a comfortable fit in the office.

Ombre pleated skirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

6. Masculine loafers

Similar to blazers, our work heels have been switched up for a more comfortable style. These Boden loafers have an on-trend snaffle detail on the toe. Loafers are having a moment right now. Wear yours with a belted blazer and ankle-grazing trousers this season.

Black loafers, £98, Boden

MORE: 14 wardrobe staples for a new year style shake-up: The essentials according to a fashion stylist

7. Court shoes

Update your work shoes for summer by opting for navy instead of black. Team with a navy suit for a nautical look for the office.

KG by Kurt Geiger shoes, £119, Selfridges

SHOP: The best trench coats to buy now and wear forever

8. Buckled belt

Smarten up any outfit with a gold buckled belt. This one from H&M is perfect!

Buckled belt, £12.99, H&M

9. A pair of classic earrings

You can't go wrong with these oval hoops. Elegant, classy and chic - what's not to love?

Chunky oval hoops, £140, Tada & Toy

10. A chic work bag

You'll need a decent-sized bag that's chic enough to sit on your desk. We love this Aspinal of London bag in grey, but it also comes in lots of different colours.

Midi London Tote, £550, Aspinal of London

MORE: The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 15 of the best to shop now

11. Smart glasses

Specsavers has launched a range of glasses designed by Vivienne Westwood. This frame is partially made of Eastman Acetate Renew which is made from a combination of recycled plastic and bio-based materials.

Vivienne Westwood glasses, £149, Specsavers

12. The perfect printed shirt

A printed blouse comes in very handy for work. Simply add a pair of cigarette trousers for easy 9-5 elegance, and then team with a pair of jeans for a casual weekend look.

Orange puff-sleeve shirt, £79, Mint Velvet

13. Cropped trousers

A pair of cropped trousers are an excellent choice for a heatwave, and these ecru cotton styles are ideal for a day when the weather is going to get warmer.

Cropped trousers, £44, Oasis

MORE: 8 super subtle leopard print dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.