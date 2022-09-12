9 fashion brands we bet you didn’t know you could shop at John Lewis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis has long been our one-stop shop for everything from the best baby essentials to household gadgets and beauty, but we didn’t quite appreciate its fashion prowess until now.

The high street retailer added an impressive 50 new fashion and beauty brands to its already impressive line-up of labels last year – some of which we bet you didn’t even know you could buy at John Lewis. Not surprisingly, the brands are second to none for great value but premium quality fashion.

Alongside high street names Mango and Hush, there are royal favourite fashion brands like Ghost, plus plenty of independent labels including Girlfriend Collective and Ro&Zo as well as John Lewis’ own fashion brand, AND/OR. Scroll down to see the fashion brands we shop at John Lewis:

Ghost

Ghost is the label Kate Middleton falls back on time and time again for all sorts of occasions, from picnics with the kids to official engagements - she even wore it for hers and Prince William's recent anniversary portraits, celebrating 10 years of marriage.

Ghost Meryl satin button dress, £145, John Lewis

AND/OR

AND/OR is John Lewis’ first-ever in-house denim brand, and carries a range of pieces that will act as the building blocks to your wardrobe. From jeans to tops and trainers too, the brand’s recent drop included this gingham blouse that was an Insta-favourite and one we’ll be wearing all autumn.

AND/OR Saffiar ruffle gingham blouse, £59, John Lewis

Albaray

Fast becoming one of our favourite new brands, Albaray is a stylish mix of chuck-on dresses, comfy yet stylish jumpsuits and pretty floral blouses – not to mention the softest loungewear we’ve worn to date. Plus, it’s all sustainable. You’ll have to be quick though, these pieces are selling out fast.

Albaray leopard print dress, £79, John Lewis

Mango

The Spanish high street brand is a favourite of ours and their AW22 collection has us pretty psyched for autumn. It’s stacked with printed midi dresses, Bardot tops and capsule wardrobe staples, like these black tailored trousers.

Mango Manuel tailored belted trousers, £35.99, John Lewis

Hush

Hush is a brand we rely on for the best loungewear, both comfy and cool, not to mention their amazing range of dresses. We'll be ordering the Kensington midi dress to wear on repeat this season.

Hush Kensington shirt dress, £79, John Lewis

Ro&Zo

Sustainable fashion brand Ro&Zo was founded during the Covid-19 pandemic and is a label we’re watching closely. Their ethos is to create trend-led pieces that flatter everyone, and we think they’ve got it spot on. We’ve added this gorgeous hot pink dress to basket for those evening events in our diaries this autumn.

Ro&Zo Evora satin puff sleeve midi dress, £129, John Lewis

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s range of fitness leggings and sports bras are great staples for all types of workouts, be it yoga, running, weights or pilates. Not only are the leggings super comfy, but they’re made from recycled bottles. Our favourites? The best-selling high-rise 7/8 leggings, with four-stretch and an extra-high rise which we love.

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 leggings, £62, John Lewis

Daisy London

British jewellery brand Daisy London is renowned for its wearable designs that can be worn whatever the occasion – their hoops are the stuff of accessory legend! And who doesn’t love a gorgeous, easy to wear huggie hoop, like this pair?

Daisy London stacked bead and bar huggie hoops, £49, John Lewis

Baukjen

Ethical and sustainable style is the ethos of London-based brand Baukjen. Along with coveted midi dresses, they do staples like shirts, jeans and sweaters so well. We love this sporty, modern take on a classic white tee.

Baukjen essential zip top, £75, John Lewis

