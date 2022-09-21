The best faux fur coats to keep you warm all winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Temperatures are dropping and there's only one coat that looks luxurious while promising to keep you as cosy as your trusty dressing gown - a faux fur. It elevates occasionwear and adds instant glamour to more casual outfits, all while keeping you warm in the coldest weather.

With so many labels now going fur-free, brands have really upped their game with faux fur materials proving there's no need for the real deal.

From leopard print to pure white to classic chocolate brown, scroll on to shop our edit of the most stylish pieces available to buy online now, from M&S, & Other Stories, Mango, John Lewis and more...

Sosandar faux fur coat, £149, Marks & Spencer

With its mid-length cut and regular fit, this black faux fur coat from Marks & Spencer would look amazing thrown on over everything this winter.

Faux fur longline teddy coat, £119, John Lewis

Your new season wardrobe staple comes in the form of this cosy teddy coat from John Lewis.

Ella faux fur coat, £189, Hush

For a casual, everyday coat, Hush's faux fur has a relaxed fit and versatile mocha colourway.

Belted faux fur coat, £205, & Other Stories

Make a statement this winter with & Other Stories' faux fur coat in lilac. We love it paired with a tonal purple outfit.

Faux fur longline coat, £149, Hobbs

From maxi dresses to jeans and knitwear, Hobbs' classic longline brown faux fur coat will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Emiliyy faux fur cocoon coat, £395, Ted Baker

For a faux fur coat in winter white, go for this timeless style from Ted Baker.

Plus size faux fur coat, £239.20, Karen Millen

From Karen's Millen's Curve collection comes this faux fur coat in a rich burgundy colourway. It comes with a shawl collar and a waist-cinching belt.

Animal print faux fur coat, £229.99, Mango

Channel Adele and Alexa Chung in Mango's new season leopard print faux fur coat.

Buona faux fur coat, £160, French Connection

We love the colour block design of this faux fur coat from French Connection.

