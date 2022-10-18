John Lewis is doing autumn fashion so well – here’s the proof

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From folksy floral dresses to incredible knitwear plus a teddy coat for £68, John Lewis’ new autumn fashion for women is our latest obsession - we can’t stop scrolling.

Guaranteed to get you excited for the cold weather, John Lewis’ AW collection is a new season treasure trove, with plenty of pieces to hit every new trend from 70s floral dresses and peasant blouses to 90s aesthetic denim and grunge jumpers; you’ll find capsule wardrobe worthy fashion too, including leather trousers, striped knits and chunky boots along with stylish workwear and cosy loungewear.

And did we mention John Lewis’ winter coat collection? There’s over 2,200 to pick and choose from, including practical puffa coats, tailored wool jackets and statement coloured coats plus oversized blazers and shearling aviators that look far more expensive than their price tag.

Need further proof? Scroll down for our favourite John Lewis autumnal pieces.

Nobody’s Child Leaf Midi Dress, £45, John Lewis

This is the dress shape of autumn – midi, three-quarter length sleeved and frilled hem. Wear with chunky boots for day and swap for heels in the evening.

ANYDAY Longline Teddy Coat, £68, John Lewis

ANYDAY’s beloved teddy coat is back again for a second year. Available in four shades -green, pink, camel and black – it has a knee-length finish and handy pockets with hidden buttons for a minimal look.

John Lewis Archive Floral Midi Dress, £59, John Lewis

Floral dresses never go out of fashion and John Lewis’ midi is inspired by an archival print from 1911.

Cape Cove Abstract Jumper, £129, John Lewis

This soft textured knit is crafted from Italian yarn and is the statement jumper we never knew we needed.

AND/OR Leather Hiking Boots, £129, John Lewis

Elevate your black hiking boots to these incredibly cool leopard print pair from AND/OR, with chunky lug soles and lilac laces. These are definitely pub-worthy!

AND/OR Black Floral Midi Dress, £89, John Lewis

We’re calling it – this is the perfect winter floral dress. With a 70s vibe, layer under a sleeveless sweater and add Chelsea boots.

John Lewis Boucle Textured Longline Coat, £159, John Lewis

This is your winter coat for all occasions, easily taking you from day to night, school run to swanky wine bar.

ANYDAY Stripe Zip Jumper, £32, John Lewis

Didn’t buy a striped collar knit last year? They’re back for 2022, having proven themselves as the jumper we all need for autumn. This ANYDAY sweater comes in navy and white, or a deliciously bold green and white.

French Connection Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers, £69, John Lewis

Leather trousers and autumn go hand in hand. As much a daytime staple as denim, try French Connection’s wide-leg versions for a cool-girl silhouette; teams perfectly with a chunky knit.

