The Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about

It's the biggest shopping event of the year and Black Friday is incoming. It officially lands on 25 November for 2022, but sales run all weekend with many deals also kicking off much earlier. If you've been holding off to make your next fashion purchase, we've got the low down on everything you can expect to get for less.

Whether you want to upgrade your winter wardrobe with classic capsule pieces, you have your eye on something statement for party season or you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift, there's no better time to buy it than Black Friday. Pretty much all of our favourite fashion brands take part and there are huge discounts to be had.

Scroll on to discover all of the best deals worth shopping for.

ASOS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

ASOS has amazing sales all year round, but they usually start Black Friday deals around 21 November. Last year they offered up to 80% off everything. Brands included Adidas, Topshop, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren, and of course ASOS DESIGN, ASOS 4505 and ASOS Luxe.

ASPINAL OF LONDON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Aspinal of London counts Princess Kate among its biggest fans. Her go-to style is the Mayfair, which she owns in lilac and black - and it's confirmed to be in the Black Friday sale this year. The brand is also offering 20% off everything right now!

Midi Mayfair bag, was £595 now £480.95, Aspinal of London

NEW LOOK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

New Look offered 50% off all weekend and this year we're hoping for much of the same.

SHOP NEW LOOK NOW

H&M BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

H&M's biggest Black Friday deal last year was 20% off everything online. Just remember, prices looked the same on-site but the discount was automatically added in basket.

MARKS & SPENCER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

M&S doesn't officially take part in Black Friday, but the iconic British brand still serves up some amazing discounts for shoppers throughout November. Right now there's up to 50% off big name brands.

ASTRID & MIYU BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

We're so excited for this one. Last year, London-based jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu offered a generous discount of 25% off everything. Can't wait? Right now you can get a free pair of hoops when you spend £100.

OASIS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

At Oasis there was at least 50% off everything as well as a further 10% off using the code EXTRA.

WAREHOUSE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year Warehouse hosted its biggest ever Black Friday sale. There was 50% off everything and an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA. We're hoping they go even bigger for 2022.

KATE SPADE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Loved by both Princess Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton, who can resist a Kate Spade sale? Last year the label offered 25% off everything! It's confirmed there will be week-long sales for 2022.

KAREN MILLEN BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year Karen Millen offered 70% off everything! For now there's up to 40% off partywear and 20% off everything else.

Satin feather cuff shirt, was £169 now £101, Karen Millen

COAST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Coast's Black Friday sale in 2021 included up to 50% off party favourites from 18-22 November, then from 23-26 November there was up to 70% off, before a huge 75% off on Cyber Monday. This year we're hoping for much of the same.

MANGO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

We're always excited to see what Mango will be offering for Black Friday. Last year there was 50% off thousands of items until 28 November.

NET-A-PORTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Net-A-Porter stocks the biggest and best names, from Gucci to Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga to Prada, Bottega Veneta and more. Bookmark the site for a chance to shop selected items at a reduced price.

BLUEBELLA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday at Bluebella will run from 22-30 November. Right now there's already 50% off lots of gorgeous lingerie.

Isadora bra, was £36 now £18, Bluebella

& OTHER STORIES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

If you want to invest in & Other Stories' cult capsule pieces for less, the Black Friday sale usually launches the night before, with 20% off continuing throughout the weekend.

SHOP & OTHER STORIES NOW

MESHKI BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Loved by Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Meshki is one of our favourite brands for partywear. For Black Friday 2022 there will be up to 70% off everything from 17-28 November!

HUNTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Hunter usually offers 20% off for Black Friday, so why not treat yourself to a pair of wellington boots? They're royally approved as both Meghan Markle and the Cambridge children own a pair.

BOOHOO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year Boohoo offered an incredible 90% off everything and next day delivery for only £1, so keep an eye on the brand's website over Black Friday. Right now you can shop with 40% off new season looks.

RUSSELL & BROMLEY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Russell & Bromley did something different for Black Friday in 2021. Instead of offering a discount they pledged to donate £5 from every order to four amazing charities, including Smart Works and Bromley Food Bank. An amazing extra if you're treating yourself to a new pair of shoes. We hope they do the same again.

PHASE EIGHT BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

There was 25% off everything at Phase Eight last year – sign us up!

SMYTHSON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Need a new handbag this winter? Last year the Smythson Black Friday sale was epic. You could shop selected wallets, bags, purses and some of the chicest laptop cases you've ever seen with up to 40% off.

PRETTY LITTLE THING BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday at Pretty Little Thing is pretty incredible. Last year the brand had discounts of up to 99% off everything, which meant that you could pick up a range of pieces for a matter of pence. For now there's 25% off everything in the flash sale with the code FLASH25.

Aviator coat, was £70 now £52.50, PrettyLittleThing

HARVEY NICHOLS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

The luxury retailer usually offers up to 40% off selected items across its entire site during the Black Friday weekend. This includes womenswear and plenty of designer handbags and shoes.

URBAN OUTFITTERS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year Urban Outfitters had sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Can't wait? It's worth browsing the sales section all month as there are lots of unmissable items with big discounts.

THE OUTNET BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

The Outnet is one of the best places to shop for fancy threads on Black Friday. Last year there was 20% off selected pieces and the brand also donated 20% of in-house brand, Iris & Ink’s net sales to Women for Women International. We hope this returns for 2022.

ALLSAINTS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

AllSaints might have just ended its sale, but 30% off everything will be back for Black Friday. Maybe it's finally time that you invest in one of the label's iconic leather jackets?

GUESS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Guess has previously offered a discount of 30% off sitewide for the whole of Black Friday week, with the discount automatically added to basket.

RIVER ISLAND BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year River Island offered 20% off everything over the Black Friday weekend with a minimum spend of £75. Can't wait? There's already 20% off coats and boots.

Black chunky boots, were £49 now £39.20, River Island

FOREVER UNIQUE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts will probably be pleased to know their go-to brand Forever Unique is likely to have huge discounts. Last year there was up to 80% off sitewide.

WHISTLES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

For the whole of Cyber week, there was 25% off full-price items at Whistles last year. If that's not soon enough, there's already a stylish sale section to browse.

SELFRIDGES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Selfridges doesn't technically take part in Black Friday, but it hosts a Christmas Comes Early sale around the same time every year. We're expecting 20% off some amazing womenswear and jewellery pieces.

FALKE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

In 2021 luxury hosiery brand Falke offered 20% off everything with the code BLACK20 from 25-26 November.

OMNES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Omnes is on a mission to make fashion more sustainable, and last year 10% of all sale profits were donated to Milkywire. Supporting grassroots organisations around the world that fight climate change, protect wildlife, plant trees and save the oceans, you could update your wardrobe with 20% off sitewide, all the while contributing to sustainability.

ZARA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

When it comes to Zara's Black Friday sale, make sure you're quick to grab a bargain - items sell out fast! We're hoping the brand offers discounts of up to 40% off like it did last year.

FRENCH CONNECTION BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday at French Connection means 20% off everything full price - and it's live right now.

Lisa knit jumper, was £65 now £52, French Connection

HEIST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Heist usually starts Black Friday early with up to 25% off everything. It's the perfect time to stock up on luxury tights and shapewear.

UGG BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

UGG boots are most definitely back, and the brand promises big Black Friday discounts on all of their styles for 2022.

SWAROVSKI BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Swarovski's Black Friday sale included 20% off select jewellery styles and 40% off selected watches.

SWEATY BETTY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Need some new leggings or workout gear? We have high expectations for Sweaty Betty's Black Friday sale.

NASTYGAL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

There are always some great bargains to be had at Nasty Gal for Black Friday. Last year you could get up to 75% off everything as part of the brand's offering. Right now there's already 50% off winter staples in the Black Friday pre-party.

MONSOON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Last year there was 25% off everything at Monsoon for Black Friday! We're hoping for this and more for 2022.

MONICA VINADER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Royal-approved jewellery brand Monica Vinader has promised this Black Friday will be the biggest yet, with 30% off everything and up to 50% off during flash sales at 8am each day. Newsletter subscribers get early access from 14-17 November.

VERY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Shoppers can usually get incredible fashion deals at Very, and some have already gone live. Fingers crossed pieces from the Michelle Keegan collection will drop over the Black Friday weekend.

Barbour Atom jacket, was £159 now £119, Very

KURT GEIGER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Kurt Geiger offered 25% off absolutely everything in last year's Black Friday sale. As part of their global kindness mission, they're also pledging to give back to young creatives in need, donating at least £1 to the Kindness Foundation for every purchase made over the Christmas period.

JOULES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Premium lifestyle brand Joules had up to 60% off everything, plus free standard delivery from 15-30 November.

PANDORA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

If you've been coveting one of Pandora's iconic charm bracelets then get ready. The brand usually launches its Black Friday sale with 20% off most items. Sign up to the Pandora Club for early access.

MISSOMA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

One of Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan's favourite jewellery brands - and ours - usually offers 25% off everything for Black Friday. Credit cards at the ready.

L.K.BENNETT BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Black Friday is big at L.K.Bennett – if it's anything like last year we're expecting 20% off everything!

