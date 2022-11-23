Best Black Friday jewellery deals 2022, from Missoma to Pandora to Swarovski & more

Carla Challis
Looking for new jewellery this Black Friday? Shop the best sales, deals and discounts on rings, necklaces, earrings. From Missoma to Pandora, Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, Swarovski & more, including Meghan Markle’s beloved jewellery brand Edge of Ember and Kate Middleton’s fave Monica Vinader.
Put a pin in all of the other early Black Friday deals, from the fashion and beauty discounts, to the homeware sales floating around for 2022’s epic Black Friday – because these 2022 jewellery Black Friday deals are the ones you’re going to want to be dropping some serious coins on.
Black Friday jewellery deals 2022
Not that we needed an excuse to add to our accessories collection, but 2022’s Black Friday jewellery sales are, dare we say it, some of the best we’ve seen in years.
There’s big savings to be had on gold jewellery, silver jewellery and even diamonds too. We’ve searched the web for the best jewellery Black Friday deals and discounts so you don’t have to.
Missoma Black Friday deals
You’ll need to sit down for this one – Missoma has a whopping 30% off everything. From signet rings to diamond huggies and even Missoma’s engravable pieces, grab your favourite piece while you can.
Engravable Birthstone Pendant Necklace, £73.50 (WAS £105), Missoma
Pandora Black Friday deals
Pandora’s Black Friday deal is two-tiered; there’s 30% off selected styles plus 20% off almost everything else. Sign up to Pandora’s Club and you’ll access these deals early – go!
Monica Vinader Black Friday deals
Keep an eye on Monica Vinader’s flash sales – they’re popping up all this week and have already included 50% off keepsakes and 50% off gold pieces. Flash sales aside, there’s 30% off every single thing too.
Siren Wire Earrings, £87.50 (WAS £125), Monica Vinader
Swarovski Black Friday deals
Looking for a diamond piece? Head to Swarovski’s Black Friday sale, offering 40% off selected styles.
Tennis Bracelet Deluxe, £155 (WAS £124), Swarovski
SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW
Mejuri Black Friday deals
We love Mejuri and the demi-fine brand’s only sale of the year is here – 20% off everything, including their bestselling diamond letter charms, signet rings, small simple hoops and the chunkier croissant huggies too.
Slim Signet Ring, £142.40 (WAS £178), Mejuri
Abbott Lyon Black Friday deals
If you’ve had your eye on something from Stacey Solomon or Gemma Owen’s jewellery collections, take the leap now – there’s 40% off Abbott Lyon with code BLACK40, plus daily deals to keep an eye out for too.
Signature Name Necklace, £47.40 (WAS £79), Abbott Lyon
SHOP ABBOTT LYON NOW
Annoushka Black Friday deals
Royal favourite brand Annoushka has an amazing Black Friday for 2022 – 20% off selected styles, including Princess Kate’s repeat wear pearl earrings.
Gold Baroque Pearl Earring Drops, £425 (WAS £325), Annoushka
Merci Maman Black Friday deals
Personalised jewellery brand Merci Maman celebrating with eight days of Cyber Week discounts, including 20% off everything. Snap up the necklace Princess Kate wore to commemorate the birth of Prince George to honour your own little darlings.
The Duchess Necklace, £111.20 (WAS £139), Merci Maman
Edge of Ember Black Friday deals
The London based jewellery brand loved by Meghan Markle is offering up to 25% off everything. That's well worth a scroll!
White Topaz Huggie Hoops, £71 (WAS £95), Edge of Ember
SHOP EDGE OF EMBER NOW
Vivienne Westwood Jewellery Black Friday deals
Shop around for Vivienne Westwood jewellery deals and you'll find a few pieces in Black Friday sales on various shopping websites - including these orb earrings with over £20 off.
Vivienne Westwood Orb Earrings, £84 (WAS £105), Very
