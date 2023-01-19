13 coats that are in the January sales right now - trust us, the savings are SO good

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The January sales are still in full swing and so is winter. If your winter coat is looking a little less than fresh or you’re hoping to add a few cooler coats to your collection, now is a great time to buy a winter coat on sale. Stores are reducing their sales even further, so strike now while they’re still in stock.

The best sale buys for women's coats

From puffas to peacoats, high street brands like Marks & Spencer, Zara and River Island to designer labels, we’ve scoured the sales to find the best coat deals so you don’t have to.

Pink Longline Coat, £50 (WAS £85), River Island

We love a pink coat to brighten up our winter wardrobes, and this River Island wool coat has a relaxed, oversized fit for extra style kudos. Also available in red on sale.

Wool Blend Collared Coat, £118.80 (WAS £198), Boden

For a more subdued colour, this salmon pink Boden coat is on sale and a brilliant bargain. We've even got a whole edit on the best pink coats.

Wool Belted Short Coat, £112.20 (WAS £149), Karen Millen

Military style coats are a classic look, and this burgundy wool jacket looks super luxe.

Marbled Wool Blend Coat, £89.99 (WAS £159.99), Mango

Mango’s coat sale is brilliant, and includes this grey and black mixed wool coat.

Wool Blend Coat, £112 (WAS £139.99), H&M

H&M’s premium coat has a flattering tie belt and luxurious brushed finish.

Slouch Wrap Coat, £199 (WAS £299), Aligne

This check wrap coat is an investment, but worth it – you’re saving over £100 on its original price.

Teddy Coat, £27.99 (WAS £69), Marks & Spencer

Snuggle up in M&S' stylish teddy coat, in brown or red.

Shearling Jacket, £350 (WAS £899), AllSaints

Dubbed this season’s ‘trophy jacket’, this jacket is shaped to a comfortable relaxed fit and is a great piece for layering.

Leopard Puffa Jacket, £80 (WAS £159), Hush

Leopard puffa jackets are always having a moment, and this Hush cropped version ticks all the boxes.

Quilt Lined Parka, £36.30 (WAS £66), ASOS

Think of this as an elevated parka – the shearling style collar ups the ante.

Drawstring Parka Coat, £85 (WAS £165), & Other Stories

You’ll be pleased you snapped up this trendy parka come spring.

ANYDAY Quilted Coat, £43 (WAS £86), John Lewis

You can grab this trendy padded coat in the John Lewis sale in either khaki or black.

Hooded Puffer Coat, £29.99 (WAS £59.99), Zara

You can't go wrong with a hooded puffa for the chilly days.

Quilted Diamond Puffa Coat, £49 (WAS £149), Nobody's Child

With £100 off, Nobody's Child quilted long puffa coat is a fantastic deal!

