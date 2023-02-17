Silver trousers are having a moment right now! 7 stylish silver trousers we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Last year it was bright, dopamine-inducing colours, and it seems this season’s antithesis to drab Feburary dressing is statement silver. Once reserved for the festive season, the rulebook has been ripped up thanks to the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Versace dominating the spring/summer 2023 runways with the metallic hue.

More specifically, silver trousers are the super cool piece that’s been seen all over our Instagram fashion feeds. They might appear hard to style, but we’ve seen them paired to perfection with cosy knits and relaxed-fit shirts. And of course they look amazing with bralets and blazers for an evening out.

In fact, they’re in such high demand right now it’s increasingly hard to get hold of a pair, so we’ve searched high and low to find the very best with sizes still available. From high street styles at ASOS and Arket to designer pieces at Farfetch and Net-a-Porter, scroll on to shop the edit.

Maje metallic trousers, £417, Farfetch

Trousers don’t come much more coveted than this silver, real leather pair by Maje. They feature a high waist and a flared finish.

Cropped stretch leather trousers, £299, Arket

With hidden cotton elastane at the waist, Arket’s smooth leather silver trousers are so comfortable despite their tight fit. The mid-waist style is cut with a cropped leg, ending with a kick flare and raw hem.

Bouguessa Charlotte metallic leather straight-leg pants, £1,267, Net-a-Porter

Bouguessa's Charlotte pants have been expertly cut to a straight leg from panels of luxe metallic-silver leather. They’ve been treated to give that cool, slightly cracked look.

Amy Lynn Metallic straight-leg high-rise faux leather trousers, £75, Selfridges

Cut from faux leather in a straight-leg silhouette, this Amy Lynn pair is less than £100 and selling fast. Find them in alternative sizes at ASOS.

Helmut Lang Belted metallic woven straight-leg pants, £222, The Outnet

With their loose fit, zip detail and utilitarian feel, this pair of silver trousers by Helmut Lang is giving us serious 90s vibes.

Silver faux leather straight leg trousers, £45, River Island

Made from faux leather, River Island’s bargain silver trousers have a flattering straight-leg cut that looks so good with a slouchy sweater.

AGOLDE metallic-finish straight-leg jeans, £417, Farfetch

They’re one of our favourite denim brands, so of course AGOLDE has created the perfect silver pair of jeans. Made from organic cotton, from five pockets to belt loops they include all of the classic details.

