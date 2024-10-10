Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ghost’s latest collection has just dropped – here’s what to snap up now
Subscribe
Ghost’s latest collection has just dropped – here’s what to snap up now
ghost-autumn-fashion

8 Autumn pieces from Ghost we currently have on our wishlist

The high-street fashion brand’s latest drop is a winner

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Arianna Chatzidakis
Creative Content Director
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The transitional weather means it’s time to bid farewell to your t-shirts, skirts and even your sunglasses, to make way for a more winter-appropriate wardrobe. 

This season, Ghost has unveiled its highly anticipated autumn collection, a line that embodies comfort and sophistication. Timeless denim pieces, luxe knitwear and chic staples form the basis of the high-street fashion brand’s latest drop, and we’ve trawled through the collection to hero the key pieces you should invest in.

You may also like

Ghost’s must-have Autumn pieces

  • Ghost’s must-have Autumn pieces

    ghost fashion

    Midi Dress

    This classic cut dress has simple yet elegant detailing, and the dark khaki hue is perfect as a transitional on-trend colour.

  • ghost burgundy knit dress

    Knit Dress

    A ribbed knit dress is a timeless item that will see you through autumn/winter for this year - and the next! We love it in burgundy, the shade of the season.

  • ghost denim bomber jacket

    Denim Bomber Jacket

    Ooze cool-girl vibes in this denim bomber jacket, which features signature raglan sleeves and practical pockets.

  • ghost midi printed dress

    Midi Dress

    This Kate Middleton inspired printed dress has a beautiful vintage look, and nods to the roaring 50s.

  • cotton jersey skirt midi

    Jersey Midi Skirt

    A versatile wardrobe essential, a midi skirt can be worn to the office and for after-work drinks.

  • ghost cardigan

    Cable Knit Cardigan

    News just in: cable knits are back! Crafted from a wool blend for ultimate warmth and comfort, this cardigan is a real season pleaser.

  • ghost trousers

    Straight Leg Trouser

    Paired with the matching waistcoat or with a cosy jumper, a great pair of trousers will never go amiss in your autumn/winter wardrobe.

  • knitted cream top from ghost

    Knit Polo Top

    A perfect wardrobe building block, a knitted polo top can be worn with jeans for a casual look, or a skirt for some elevation.

How we chose:

Quality: I chose pieces that I felt would last a long time and enable you to get plenty of wear.

Occasion: I chose a selection of pieces that I feel are suitable for autumn occasions, from dinner with friends to a day at the office. I also chose a mix of silhouettes and styles to complement every kind of occasion.  

Trends: I looked at current and upcoming fashion trends to find pieces that you'll want to wear – both now and forever.

Why you should trust me:

As Hello!’s Creative Content Director, I’ve worked at the brand for last five years covering topics like the latest fashion to the best pieces to shop this season. I’ve created content and shoots for some of the UK’s biggest fashion brands, working closely with fashion stylists and experts on new-in trends.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More