8 Autumn pieces from Ghost we currently have on our wishlist

The transitional weather means it’s time to bid farewell to your t-shirts, skirts and even your sunglasses, to make way for a more winter-appropriate wardrobe.

This season, Ghost has unveiled its highly anticipated autumn collection, a line that embodies comfort and sophistication. Timeless denim pieces, luxe knitwear and chic staples form the basis of the high-street fashion brand’s latest drop, and we’ve trawled through the collection to hero the key pieces you should invest in.

Ghost’s must-have Autumn pieces

Ghost’s must-have Autumn pieces Midi Dress This classic cut dress has simple yet elegant detailing, and the dark khaki hue is perfect as a transitional on-trend colour.

£149

Knit Dress A ribbed knit dress is a timeless item that will see you through autumn/winter for this year - and the next! We love it in burgundy, the shade of the season.

£139

Denim Bomber Jacket Ooze cool-girl vibes in this denim bomber jacket, which features signature raglan sleeves and practical pockets.

£129

Midi Dress This Kate Middleton inspired printed dress has a beautiful vintage look, and nods to the roaring 50s.

£149

Jersey Midi Skirt A versatile wardrobe essential, a midi skirt can be worn to the office and for after-work drinks.

£79

Cable Knit Cardigan News just in: cable knits are back! Crafted from a wool blend for ultimate warmth and comfort, this cardigan is a real season pleaser.

£125

Straight Leg Trouser Paired with the matching waistcoat or with a cosy jumper, a great pair of trousers will never go amiss in your autumn/winter wardrobe.

£95

Knit Polo Top A perfect wardrobe building block, a knitted polo top can be worn with jeans for a casual look, or a skirt for some elevation.

£69

How we chose:

Quality: I chose pieces that I felt would last a long time and enable you to get plenty of wear.

Occasion: I chose a selection of pieces that I feel are suitable for autumn occasions, from dinner with friends to a day at the office. I also chose a mix of silhouettes and styles to complement every kind of occasion.

Trends: I looked at current and upcoming fashion trends to find pieces that you'll want to wear – both now and forever.

Why you should trust me:

As Hello!’s Creative Content Director, I’ve worked at the brand for last five years covering topics like the latest fashion to the best pieces to shop this season. I’ve created content and shoots for some of the UK’s biggest fashion brands, working closely with fashion stylists and experts on new-in trends.

