Barbie has caused Birkenstock sandals to fly off the shelves - shop the look

Barbie has without a doubt been the most influential movie of the year – and Barbiecore fashion has been a focal point of the trend.

From pink dresses to pink suits, the Barbie trend is here to stay, but that's not the only fashion trend that the highly anticipated movie encouraged – Birkenstock has also seen a huge rise in sales since the classic sandals appeared in the film.

As Barbie makes the decision between staying in Barbieland or entering the real world, which was represented by a Birkenstock sandal, the appearance caused an unexpected rise of the classic shoe, with a +340% surge in demand according to 3DLOOK.

The Birkenstock sandal has been a staple in plenty of wardrobes for some time, thanks to the shoes comfortable design and timeless design – and whether you're looking to channel Barbie with a staple style to see you through the summer, or you want to embody the Barbiecore trend with a bright pink pair of Birkenstocks, we've rounded up some of our favourite styles that are available to shop now.

The classic Arizona sandals in Mocha are the Birkenstocks that Weird Barbie shows Stereotypical Barbie in the movie. Featuring the timeless two-strap and buckle, along with a contoured footbed for added comfort, they're a go-to footwear for the warmer months.

Inject some colour into any outfit with Birkenstock's candy pink sandals.

The Birkenstock Arizonas in rose pink give a subtle hint of colour whilst still being versatile enough for everyday dressing.

Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor said: "I have to confess I haven't always been a fan of Birkenstocks, but after buying my first pair years ago – some no-fuss black Arizonas – I was hooked! They are so comfortable and work so well with everything from jeans to dresses. I now have three pairs, including a Gizeh Eva style in bright pink. It just goes to show that comfort doesn't mean you can't channel your inner Barbie! And Birkenstock Arizonas are a celebrity favourite, like Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow's in white, or Hailey Bieber's bold yellow ones, which are great for dopamine dressing when comfort counts, too."

