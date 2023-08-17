Princess Kate makes a case for the chic off-the-shoulder top - 7 Bardot styles we’re loving right now

A prerequisite to an effortlessly stylish wardrobe like Princess Kate’s is a selection of chic basics to work your outfits around.
More elegant than a classic white tee but still comfortable and casual, the Princess of Wales often wears a simple off-the-shoulder top, and several have been straight from the high street.
The 41-year-old royal paired a white ribbed number from H&M with a blazer and tailored trousers to attend a royal engagement in Canada back in 2016, and then again with & Other Stories' slim-cut jeans to get her Covid jab in 2021.
Princess Kate wears a white off-the-shoulder H&M top with a matching blazer in Canada with Prince William
Most recently, Kate was pictured in a black off-the-shoulder top with matching skinny jeans, Veja trainers and statement gold earrings from Sezanne at Houghton Hall in Norfolk on Saturday. She reportedly sipped on margaritas and partied until the early hours at the music festival, where DJs play live sets around the clock.
Princess Kate wears the H&M off-the-shoulder top with & Other Stories jeans to get her Covid jab
Meghan Markle is also a fan of the off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Duchess of Sussex tends to choose the style for more formal occasions, wearing it in the form of a Khaite bodysuit with tailored black trousers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wears a Bardot top on stage during the Invictus Games 2022 Opening Ceremony
Want to emulate the royal-worthy look? We’ve searched the high street for the best off-the shoulder tops to shop this summer.
How we chose the best off-the-shoulder Bardot tops
Colour: Princess Kate wears off-the-shoulder tops in chic neutral colours that she can pair with anything, so our edit only includes black, white and cream pieces.
Cut: We’ve chosen tops in simple, versatile cuts that are comfortable and easy to style with anything in your wardrobe.
Price: Quality basics don’t have to come with a high price tag, as proven by Kate and her off-the-shoulder top from H&M. All of the items in this edit are on the more affordable side, priced at under £80.
The best off-the-shoulder Bardot tops to shop now
Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation’s off-the-shoulder Ezlynn top is so elegant, we could see both Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan wearing it. Made from soft jersey fabric, the fitted top features very flattering ruched detail. It comes in five other shades as well as black and we love it styled with straight-leg jeans.
Nobody's Child Short Sleeve Bardot Top
For those looking for an off-the-shoulder top with a short sleeve to cover the upper arm, we've found this stunning Bardot piece from Nobody’s Child. Featuring ribbed detail and a cream hue, we’d style it with a contrasting midi skirt for the transitional seasons.
Mango Off-Shoulder Top
Mango’s off-the-shoulder style is a lookalike for Kate’s Houghton Festival outfit. Made from a knitted fabric, the tailored, short-sleeve top looks so chic as part of an all-black ensemble.
Albaray Bardot Top
Albaray has a popular collection of Bardot styles, and this white ribbed piece is so similar to Princess Kate’s H&M top. It's made from super soft, sustainably-sourced Greek cotton.
New Look Ribbed Bardot Top
If you’re looking for a long-sleeve style, New Look's black Bardot top is just £15.99. Cut to a slim-fitting silhouette, it would pair perfectly with wide-leg tailored trousers, straight-leg jeans or cargo pants.
COS Off-The-Shoulder Top
For a slightly more unique piece, this 60s-style off-the-shoulder top from COS has a double-layered folded top panel that will perfectly dress up a pair of jeans, tailored trousers or black midi skirt. It’s made from soft, ethical viscose fabric.
ASOS DESIGN Bardot Top
This sleek white Bardot top from ASOS has short sleeves and a slim-fit. The chic straight neckline piece also comes in a stylish khaki shade if you're looking for something a little different. Wear it with statement gold jewellery.