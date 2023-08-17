Princess Kate makes a case for the chic off-the-shoulder top - 7 Bardot styles we’re loving right now

A prerequisite to an effortlessly stylish wardrobe like Princess Kate’s is a selection of chic basics to work your outfits around.

More elegant than a classic white tee but still comfortable and casual, the Princess of Wales often wears a simple off-the-shoulder top, and several have been straight from the high street.

The 41-year-old royal paired a white ribbed number from H&M with a blazer and tailored trousers to attend a royal engagement in Canada back in 2016, and then again with & Other Stories' slim-cut jeans to get her Covid jab in 2021.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wears a white off-the-shoulder H&M top with a matching blazer in Canada with Prince William

Most recently, Kate was pictured in a black off-the-shoulder top with matching skinny jeans, Veja trainers and statement gold earrings from Sezanne at Houghton Hall in Norfolk on Saturday. She reportedly sipped on margaritas and partied until the early hours at the music festival, where DJs play live sets around the clock.

Princess Kate wears the H&M off-the-shoulder top with & Other Stories jeans to get her Covid jab

Meghan Markle is also a fan of the off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Duchess of Sussex tends to choose the style for more formal occasions, wearing it in the form of a Khaite bodysuit with tailored black trousers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wears a Bardot top on stage during the Invictus Games 2022 Opening Ceremony

Want to emulate the royal-worthy look? We’ve searched the high street for the best off-the shoulder tops to shop this summer.

How we chose the best off-the-shoulder Bardot tops

Colour: Princess Kate wears off-the-shoulder tops in chic neutral colours that she can pair with anything, so our edit only includes black, white and cream pieces.

Princess Kate wears off-the-shoulder tops in chic neutral colours that she can pair with anything, so our edit only includes black, white and cream pieces. Cut: We’ve chosen tops in simple, versatile cuts that are comfortable and easy to style with anything in your wardrobe.

We’ve chosen tops in simple, versatile cuts that are comfortable and easy to style with anything in your wardrobe. Price: Quality basics don’t have to come with a high price tag, as proven by Kate and her off-the-shoulder top from H&M. All of the items in this edit are on the more affordable side, priced at under £80.

The best off-the-shoulder Bardot tops to shop now