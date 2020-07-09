﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Kate Middleton's best white outfits revealed - her most elegant looks to date

The Duchess is truly a vision in white…

Kate royal ascot lace dress
1/14

From lace-adorned dresses to pretty power suits and THAT iconic bridal gown, The Duchess of Cambridge often wears white to carry out royal engagements and celebrate family milestones. Donning designer ensembles from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Barbara Casasola, and Rolan Mouret, we're taking a look back at the Duchess' best all-white outfits...

We loved the Duchess' lace look at Royal Ascot 2017. Kate chose a dress by Alexander McQueen for the annual horse racing event, teaming it with a chic fascinator and sweet drop earrings.

kate-white-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Kate had an ethereal red carpet moment at the BAFTAs in 2019 when she appeared in a one-shouldered white evening dress by Alexander McQueen. Pulling out all the stops for the big event, she even borrowed a pair of Princess Diana's exquisite earrings for the occasion and styled her hair into a low chignon.

Kate wimbledon sailor dress
3/14

Just the outfit for a day at Wimbledon! Kate shone in a sailor-esque dress at the tennis championships back in 2012. She joined Prince William in the royal box.

Kate white suit
4/14

Dressed to impress, Kate rocked this elegant power suit during an official visit to Poland in 2017. 

kate-alexander-mcqueen
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Joining a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked picture perfect as they headed to the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall. In keeping with the event's theme of sustainability, Kate recycled a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen, which she had first worn in 2012.

Kate military dress
6/14

Kate donned this white military-style dress in April 2016. The royal wore the outfit during her visit to India with Prince William.

Kate lace top pleated skirt gown
7/14

Kate certainly cut a stylish figure in this lace gown which featured a statement patterned top and a full pleated skirt. Gliding along the red carpet at the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in November 2016, we're in love with this look. 

kate-m-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Donning a timeless and classic silhouette from one Sophie Wessex's favourite designers -  Suzannah - Kate enjoyed a day out in the sunshine as she attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019.

Kate off the shoulder white dress
9/14

Looking effortlessly elegant in this off-the-shoulder white dress from London-based designer, Barbara Casasola, Kate presented The Art Fund Museum of The Year 2016 Prize at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Clearly one of Kate's favourite dresses, she recycled it in 2019 for a charity gala dinner. 

Kate Middleton floor length gown
10/14

One of our favourites: the Duchess looked stunning in this floor-length white gown from Roland Mouret which she teamed with a chunky jewelled necklace at the 2013 premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London.

Kate wedding dress
11/14

Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Duchess Kate's iconic wedding dress features a lace neckline and sleeves, sweetheart bodice, and a long train. Pairing her gorgeous gown with the Cartier Halo Tiara on loan to her from the Queen, Kate looked truly stunning as she headed into Westminster Abbey back in 2011.

Kate New Zealand dress
12/14

Kate wore this unusual dress during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. 

Kate white coat and hat
13/14

The royal was so sophisticated in this white coat and hat in Belgium, July 2017. She was attending the Passchendaele Commemorations with her husband Prince William.

Kate white blazer and t-shirt
14/14

Wearing the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble, Kate paired a white top and blazer with jeans at the 1851 Trust roadshow in June 2017.

