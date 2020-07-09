From lace-adorned dresses to pretty power suits and THAT iconic bridal gown, The Duchess of Cambridge often wears white to carry out royal engagements and celebrate family milestones. Donning designer ensembles from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Barbara Casasola, and Rolan Mouret, we're taking a look back at the Duchess' best all-white outfits...
RELATED: Royal ballgowns: Kate Middleton's best ever red carpet looks
We loved the Duchess' lace look at Royal Ascot 2017. Kate chose a dress by Alexander McQueen for the annual horse racing event, teaming it with a chic fascinator and sweet drop earrings.