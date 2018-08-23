The £5 tights that the Duchess of Cambridge wears to stop her shoes slipping The clever fashion hack the royal relies on…

The Duchess of Cambridge never looks untidy or dishevelled. Fact! The impeccably-dressed royal has lots of tricks up her sleeve to make sure that she constantly looks pristine, no matter what. From her £1 hair net, to wearing undergarments with lots of static, the Duchess knows all about those inexpensive hacks that make all the difference. According to The Sun, the wife of Prince William has found an extremely clever way to ensure her shoes don’t slip off when she’s on royal engagements – and it's all down to a very special pair of tights. The publication revealed that the mother-of-three wears tights that have built in sticky pads on the soles which grip to her shoes. Best of all, John Lewis has a pair that cost £5, and they come in black, tan and nude. Result!

Duchess Kate is rarely seen without her tights

We all know about 'The Kate Effect' when it comes to fashion – but did you know that it applies to tights, too? According to a 2012 shopping report which featured in WWD, sales of nude hosiery grew by 500 percent after the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

£5, John Lewis

It appears that The Duchess of Sussex got the memo, too. Back in May, when the former Suits star made her first public appearance after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan was seen wearing sheer-coloured tights with her outfit - a rule all female members of the royal family follow.

Speaking to Insider in 2017, royal expert Victoria Arbiter said: "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires." She added: "You never see a royal without their nude stockings."

Another trick the actress uses is to wear shoes that are slightly too big for her. This is because shoes that are too tight can make your feet swell up, so having them bigger gives your tootsies room to breathe and avoid blisters.

