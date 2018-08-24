﻿
This young royal just copied one of Prince George's favourite accessories

Who wouldn't want to dress like little George?

Fiona Ward
At just five years-old, Prince George is already a style icon! And while we knew that already - since he was recently included on Tatler's best-dressed list alongside mum Kate and new auntie Meghan – it's other young royals he's been influencing of late. Prince Oscar of Sweden is the latest to take a leaf out of George's fashion handbook, since he was spotted wearing a pair of shoes from one of his favourite childrenswear brands, Trotters. Aw!

Prince Oscar looked adorable in his Trotters pumps

The two-year-old wore the veteran British clothing company's Hampton canvas shoes in recent photographs posted to the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account – the very same pair that both Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte wore at the recent Norfolk Horse Trials, on an outing with their mum.

Loading the player...

The sweet plimsolls cost just £26 – George's pair are navy blue, like Oscar's, while Charlotte has a pair in her favourite shade of pink. This isn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has dressed her eldest son in Trotters – he wore the Hampton Canvas Nantucket versions of the shoes (which feature a cute buckle strap) to the Royal International Air Tattoo back in July 2016.

The Hampton canvas shoes by Trotters

It's not just other young royals that George is a major source of style inspo for, either – he is known to cause nationwide sell-outs with his outfit choices, just like his famous mother. His 2014 official Christmas photograph, for which he wore an adorable Cath Kidston knitted tank top adorned with a design of Queen's guards, was met with huge demand – but it sold out instantly.

George's sell-out Cath Kidston jumper

And, in possibly our favourite Prince George fashion moment of all time, his royal cuteness wore a pair of Baby Crocs to a polo event in 2016 – and even managed to spike sales of the love-hate clogs by 1500%! Just call it the Prince George effect…

