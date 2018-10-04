Prince Harry criticises parents for letting their children play Fortnite "What is wrong with parents?" Harry asked

Prince Harry has shared his concerns about young children playing the computer game Fortnite, saying that parents shouldn't allow it. During his visit to Brighton on Wednesday, the Duke met a group of pupils who were showing off their 'flossing' skills – the dance move made popular by the highly addictive game, which has an age limit of 12. One Year 4 boy said: "Harry came over and talked to us and asked us about Fortnite."

His classmate, doing an impression for the cameras, interjected: "He was like this: 'What is wrong with parents?'" Another pupil added: "He asked how old we are. We said that we were eight and he said, 'You guys shouldn't really play Fortnite.'" Harry was seen crouching down and talking to the youngsters from Queen's Park Primary School, encouraging them to find other games to play like Minecraft.

Loading the player...

Year Four teacher Emma Johnston also revealed: "He was saying that it's a concern of his, children playing the game before they are allowed to. We were saying that as a school it's a concern for us too." Harry and his wife Meghan spent the day in Sussex, touring their namesake county and visiting Chichester, Bognor Regis and Peacehaven. They met the group of pupils in Brighton before going inside the Royal Pavilion, and were quizzed about everything from their favourite subjects to how big their palace is.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong takes to social media to ask fans a burning question

"What is wrong with parents?" said Prince Harry

MORE: Duchess Kate reveals sweet response to little girl who asks her why she is being photographed

"The Duchess said her favourite subject was maths," Miss Johnston said. "The Duke asked what subject they had missed today and they said PE, but that it was worth it. It's lovely to see them so excited. They were very aware of who was coming after the royal wedding." "How old are you?" one pupil asked Meghan, who played a game of 'higher or lower' with them before they reached the correct answer of 37. "How big is your palace?" asked another, making Harry laugh.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.