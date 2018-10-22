Pregnant Meghan dresses casually on day seven of royal tour – changing into a floaty dress and sandals for walkabout with Prince Harry Love this look…

The Duchess of Sussex may have enjoyed a few hours of well-earned downtime in Fraser Island on Monday, but she was back with husband Prince Harry for a public walkabout later in the afternoon, sweetly cradling her growing bump as she took in the views across the Kingfisher Jetty. The mum-to-be is noticeably dressing in a slightly more relaxed fashion since she decided to take it a little easier during the tour, this time opting for a floaty linen dress by American eco-friendly brand Reformation and her trusty Sarah Flint Grear sandals once again.

Meghan looked gorgeous in the striped linen dress

Earlier in the day, the Duchess was spotted boarding a boat after arriving at Fraser Island - leaving Harry to attend an official engagement at Pile Valley, K'gari, while she took some private time to herself. She still managed to look incredible, of course – and chose an And Other Stories polka-dot dress, which gave off some major Pretty Woman vibes. She kept her Sarah Flint sandals on, too – which are one of her favourite pairs from before joining the royal family.

Meghan's Reformation frock is the 'Pineapple' style, and sells for $218 in the US – but sadly it's completely sold out! The cult eco-brand does have some pieces available in the UK at Browns however, if you want a slice of the royal's LA cool-girl style. Meghan clearly loved the loose silhouette of the midi-dress, and looked happy and comfortable as she regularly clasped her hands to her belly. She also accessorised with necklaces by Pascale Monvoisin and Adina Reyter and a Birks bracelet, and pulled her hair up into her favourite messy bun, too.

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan stroll along Kingfisher Jetty on Fraser Island #royalvisitAUS pic.twitter.com/WkD6APw0zo — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 22, 2018

In a sweet video posted on Twitter by HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, the happy couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand along the jetty in the sunshine, chatting happily with Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk. Looks like a few hours' rest has done Meghan wonders…

