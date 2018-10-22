Meghan Markle just nailed the Pretty Woman trend with this bargain And Other Stories dress - but it's selling out fast Meghan didn't join Prince Harry on his Fraser Island visit

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortless as she arrived in Queensland on Monday, wearing another high street must-have as she chose the And Other Stories polka dot Wait Knot Midi Dress to keep cool in the sun. The 37-year-old, who announced her pregnancy a week ago, chose to pair her outfit with a simple ponytail, and a pair of Karen Walker sunglasses - and though she looked so smartly dressed, she actually chose not to join Prince Harry on his official visit to Fraser Island. Harry has reportedly told Meghan to continue taking time to rest during the tour, and the Duchess is thought to be spending her day at a relaxing retreat.

Meghan isn't the first to choose pretty polka dots reminiscent of everyone's favourite rom-com - she joins the likes of Holly Willoughby and, much closer to home, both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex have recently embraced the trend. Her Vivian-esque dress costs £89 from the Swedish fashion store, but it's only available in one remaining size online - so hurry! She also wore her favourite Sarah Flint Grear sandals, which she has been spotted in on many occasions, both before and after her royal wedding.

On day seven of her whirlwind tour, the former actress has been making sure she puts her best sartorial foot forward. Her first international royal tour has seen Meghan wear clothes which have much been a reflection of Australia as well as her own personality. During her first engagement last week, the former actress opted for an ivory shift dress by Karen Gee, created by Syndey-based designer - clearly a nod to the hosting country. The classic number was aptly named 'Blessed' – which seems fitting since it was the first outing the royal couple made since announce their baby news.

Meghan's And Other Stories dress

Keeping the tones pretty muted, Meghan then delighted crowds in Melbourne in a chic navy dress designed by Australian designer Dion Lee. She then slipped into a Club Monaco creation and re-wore a Martin Grant trench in yet another subtle reference to Aussies with those native brands. However, on Friday, the mum-to-be stunned in a sleeveless dark blue frock, which was designed by British brand Roksanda. Earlier on in the week, Meghan paid tribute to her close friend Serena Williams by sporting one of her blazers. She also honoured her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with her recent jewellery selection, much to the delight of royal fans.

