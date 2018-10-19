Pregnant Meghan Markle swaps beach look for chic navy frock It's been a busy day of engagements for the royal couple

With day four of the royal tour almost coming to an end, the Duchess of Sussex once again pulled out all the stops in a stunning creation. Dressed in chic navy coloured frock, the expectant mother appeared to be in great spirits as she met with students at Macarthur Girls' High School. The number, which retails for £1,295, featured sleeveless detail with a pale blue band on the bottom of the skirt, and was designed by British brand Roksanda. She looked picture perfect, with her dark glossy tresses worn in loose waves, and slightly tied up. Her radiating facial features were highlighted with a touch of blusher, a slick of pick lipstick and lashings of black mascara.

Both Meghan and Harry met with students involved in the In League in Harmony Youth Advocate programme. Earlier on in the day, the 37-year-old royal charmed crowds at Bondi Beach in an olive and brown, striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number featured a pleated skirt and retailed for £1,080 online but is currently sold out. The couple embarked on a walkabout where thousands of well-wishers gathered to catch a sight of the newlyweds during their first overseas tour.

Over the past week, fashion critics have been loving Meghan's tour wardrobe so far. Keeping the tones pretty muted, the former actress delighted crowds in Melbourne in a chic navy dress designed by Australian designer Dion Lee. She has also worn a 'Blessed' Karen Gee dress and gave a nod to close friend Serena Williams by sporting one of her blazers - whilst making sure she never puts a foot wrong in the wrong place. The mum-to-be also paid tribute to Princess Diana with her recent jewellery selection, much to the delight of royal fans.

