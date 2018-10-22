Meghan Markle glams up in a Jason Wu halterneck LBD during the royal tour We LOVE that neckline

We've been loving the series of chic looks the Duchess of Sussex has been wearing on her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry. Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has been sporting a mix of British, American and Australian designers and has been spotted recycling a few of her favourite pieces as well as debuting plenty of new ones for us to lust after. And on Sunday night she decided to switch up the classic little-black-dress with a quirky halterneck-style frock, which she teamed with a simple black suit jacket.

Meghan looked so chic in this outfit

Meghan wore the Jason Wu dress while attending an Invictus Games reception at Government House in Sydney, hosted by the Governor of New South Wales. Her dress featured a midi length hem, streamlined fit, and a quirky ruffled halterneck detail that added interest to an otherwise-simple outfit. She wore her hair in a neat low ponytail – a hairstyle she has worn several times throughout the trip – and accessorised with a simple pair of stud earrings. To finish the look off and keep any chills at bay, she draped a black jacket over her shoulders.

Kensington Palace showed a snap of the look on its popular Instagram account, @KensingtonRoyal. It captioned the image: "Last night The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met #InvictusGames competitors at a @weareinvictusgames reception at Government House in Sydney, hosted by the Governor of New South Wales". Followers were loving the snaps with one commenting:"“They are the DREAM TEAM!" along with a heart-eyes emoji, and another adding: "Beautiful couple. So much hard work and still smiling through."

The 37-year-old wore a similar look on Saturday evening, when she recycled one of her favourite Stella McCartney dresses while watching the Invictus Games opening ceremony and covered her small baby bump with a coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser. She wore her hair in her signature low bun.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan in Australia, day seven