Meghan Markle surprises by wearing Princess Diana's unseen necklace in poignant first

Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her three-day tour of Nigeria with her husband Prince Harry.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple attended a special lunch with the country's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja. All eyes were on Meghan in her bridal white, strapless dress which perfectly coordinated with Harry's crisp white suit.

A cross pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds hung from her neck – the very same necklace that once belonged to Diana, according to Page Six.

A source revealed to the publication that the new accessory was actually from Prince Harry's mother's private collection.

In fact, Meghan had channelled her late mother-in-law via her poignant choice of necklace on Friday too. Rocking her stunning gold AURate collar necklace and gold Lanvin earrings with a floaty peach backless dress, Meghan's statement jewellery was eerie similar to Diana's accessory during her own visit to Nigeria in 1990.

© Getty Meghan wore a cross pendant necklace reportedly from Princess Diana's private collection

The then-Princess of Wales had visited the country with Prince Charles, just two years before they separated.

The mother-of-two, who raises children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Harry, has also been seen wearing Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch during her visit.

© KOLA SULAIMON She chose the rare piece for a special lunch with the country's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja

The beautiful gold £17,800 accessory was a favourite of the former Princess of Wales and perfectly complemented Meghan's tour wardrobe.

Meghan wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

Several of the late Princess Diana's most precious and sentimental jewels have been gifted to Meghan by her husband Harry, including her engagement ring.

The accessory was designed by Prince Harry himself, using diamonds from his late mother's personal collection.

© KOLA SULAIMON In fact, Meghan had channelled her late mother-in-law via her poignant choice of necklace on Friday too

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," he revealed to the BBC during their first sit-down interview.

Princess Diana is understood to have written a personal letter to her sons Prince William and Harry, asking them to pass on her precious jewellery to their future wives. "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it", the Princess stated.

One of Meghan's most prized hand-me-downs is Diana's Cartier 'Tennis' bracelet, which she first donned in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. It's been a firm favourite ever since.

© Getty/Tim Graham The statement necklace was eerie similar to Diana's gold accessory during her own visit to Nigeria in 1990

The Sussexes' royal tour

It's day three of the Sussexes' tour of Nigeria. The couple have embarked on a special visit after receiving an invitation from Nigeria's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Muse.

The couple, whose trip marks their first to the country as a couple, have been extremely busy since landing in Abuja on Friday morning.

They were officially welcomed to Nigeria by Christopher Musa during a meeting at the Defence Headquarters in the heart of Abuja.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan have embarked on a special visit after receiving an invitation from Nigeria's chief of defence staff

Other highlights include Meghan co-hosting an event about Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization

Harry also visited Reference Hospital Kaduna, the first place service members are brought post-injury. Harry toured six wards, meeting several young men recuperating from their injuries.