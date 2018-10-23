Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives in UK wearing gorgeous blush pink dress It's the first time Dutch royals have visited in 35 years

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander touched down in the UK on Monday for the first official visit by the Dutch royal family in 35 years. The couple are being hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for two days, and have a pretty jam-packed schedule as they try to make the most of their time here. On Tuesday, the couple travelled to Horses Guard Parade where the Queen officially welcomed them. They then joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for a State Carriage procession along the mall to Buckingham Palace.

Maxima looked amazing in this fully-coordinated look

Maxima was dressed up for the special occasion, wearing a gorgeous blush pink coat dress featuring a utility-style collar and a matching waist belt, which she accessorised with a pair of nude courts, pale pink gloves and a sparkling box clutch bag. Jewellery-wise, the 47-year-old decided to go for a pair of teardrop-shaped earrings, a diamond brooch and a silver multi-string bracelet. She wore her blonde hair in an elegant chignon, accessorised with a hairband made from the same fabric as her dress, and went for a natural makeup look with subtle smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Later today, the King and Queen will enjoy afternoon tea with Charles and Camilla at Clarence House before meeting with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. In the evening a grand state banquet will be hosted in their honour at Buckingham Palace, and both the Queen and Willem-Alexander will make speeches. It's going to be a spectacular evening and the two will be reunited with their friends, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

READ MORE: The Queen welcomes Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander on state visit – live updates

On Wednesday, the Dutch royals have a busy day planned. After attending a breakfast given by the Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation at Mansion House, they'll dash off to HMS Belfast where their Majesties will meet with representatives and veterans from both the UK and Netherlands Armed Forces, before watching an on-the-water capability demonstration. Later in the day, the King and Queen will then travel to south London community project Pop Brixton, and if that's not enough, they'll also be visiting No. 10 Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jumpsuits – a right royal trend