Queen Maxima's tiara steals the show as she's reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton - here's why Looking glamorous as always...

It was a night of celebrations on Tuesday evening as Her Majesty The Queen hosted a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for The King and Queen of the Netherlands. For the occasion, Queen Maxima dressed to impress wearing a striking blue gown with sheer sleeves and a floor-length skirt. The Dutch royal's outfit was accessorised with an extra-special headpiece - the Stuart tiara featuring the Stuart diamond - which made its first appearance since Queen Juliana's 1972 State Visit to the UK. The 47-year-old wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, and her makeup was suitably glam, with lashings of mascara and a red lip.

Queen Maxima wore a very special tiara to the state banquet

At the banquet, the Dutch royals were reunited with their friends, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Kate also chose a suitably stunning outfit to mark the occasion. The mum-of-three opted for a blue Alexander McQueen gown and accessorised with Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings. She wore her brunette hair in her trademark glossy blow-dry and topped the look off with the Lovers Knot tiara .

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in the Lovers Knot tiara

It has been a busy day for Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander. After touching down on Monday, they spent Tuesday afternoon with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Later, they were joined by the Queen for a State Carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday morning the couple will be up bright and early as they are due to attend a breakfast given by the Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation at Mansion House, alongside business representatives from both the UK and the Netherlands. The King and Queen will be accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex.