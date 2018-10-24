The Countess of Wessex surprises in short dress for outing with Dutch royals It's the Dutch royals' first visit in 35 years

It's a big week for the royal family – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are being hosted at Buckingham Palace for their first state visit in 35 years, and plenty of members of the family have been on-hand to greet the couple. On Wednesday it was the Earl and Countess of Wessex's turn, as they were up bright and early to join the couple for a breakfast given by the Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation at Mansion House, alongside business representatives from both the UK and the Netherlands. Sophie looked incredibly polished and glamorous despite the early hour, in a short navy blue shift dress and matching jacket and hat.

The royal accessorised with some gorgeous geometric-style earrings and navy clutch bag. Her blonde hair was styled in a chic up do and she went for a classic makeup look. Maxima also looking stunning in a bright pink dress featuring a black floral pattern and long sleeves, which she accessorised with a pretty bracelet.

The previous evening, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were reunited with their friends the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a lavish state banquet. Kate looked stunning in a pale blue gown by Alexander McQueen and Maxima also wore a beautiful blue gown. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance, and the Queen and Willem-Alexander both delivered speeches.

It has been a busy few days for the Dutch king and queen. After touching down on Monday they spent Tuesday afternoon with Charles and Camilla. Later, they were joined by the Queen for a State Carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

