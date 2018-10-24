Queen Maxima stuns in pink Oscar de la Renta dress during London state visit The Dutch royal looked chic as she toured London with the Countess of Wessex

Queen Maxima wore another stylish outfit on Wednesday as she attended an engagement in London with her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The couple are in the capital for a two-day state visit – the first time in 35 years. The Dutch royals have a busy day ahead of them, beginning the morning with a breakfast at Mansion House given by the Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation. Maxima and Willem are being accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex on Wednesday's visits, and the foursome looked to be enjoying each other's company.

Queen Maxima chose a beautiful bright pink dress with black floral detail by Oscar de la Renta for the day's events, teaming her long-sleeved dress with some black shoes and a matching black clutch and hat. The royal's outfit was breath taking with its vibrant hue and we just love the retro hemline to below the knee.

MORE: Queen Maxima's tiara steals the show as she's reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton - here's why

Following the breakfast, the royals will travel to HMS Belfast, where the Dutch vessel HNLMS ZEELAND, currently in the UK for training purposes, is moored. The Duke of Kent is to join the King and Queen as they meet representatives and veterans from the UK and Netherlands Armed Forces and watch a demonstration on the water. Maxima, Willem, Edward and Sophie will then visit a community project in south London called Pop Brixton.

Loading the player...

The couple will round off their visit with a trip to No. 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by a formal farewell with The Queen at Buckingham Palace, where they have stayed since Monday.

MORE: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana as she joins friends Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for dinner

Maxima has worn several elegant ensembles during her visit, in particular a gorgeous blue gown and the Stuart tiara for a grand state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Dutch Queen's tiara had not been seen since Queen Juliana's 1972 State Visit to the UK.

On Tuesday, Maxima looked radiant in a chic blush pink coat dress featuring a utility-style collar and a matching waist belt as she attended a State Carriage procession along the mall to Buckingham Palace. We've loved following Maxima's tour around the capital; as usual, the fashionable royal treated us to some beautiful ensembles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.