Royal Déjà Vu! Meghan and Harry wear similar outfits to Kate and William in Fiji Did the couples swap style notes back at Kensington Palace?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked full of the holiday vibe as they visited the University of the South Pacific on their royal tour of Australia and Fiji. The couple dressed in casual outfits, with Meghan looking stunning in a vibrant red, pink and purple ruffle dress and black Castañer espadrilles, while Harry mirrored her beach-chic style in a light blue and white Hawaiian shirt. But hang on a second, haven't we seen these looks somewhere before?

Yes we have. Back in 2012 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore strikingly similar outfits when they visited the same region on their Golden Jubilee Tour. In fact, the outfits are so alike, we wonder if Harry and Meghan took fashion inspiration from their fellow royals.

Just take a look at the pictures, HELLO! readers. Duchess Kate's dress is almost identical to Meghan's Figue 'Frederica' ruffle dress in colour, featuring a combination of pink, red and purple prints. The sleeves do differ though, as Kate's dress was strapless. However, the mum-of-three also wore wedge heels and her dress was of a similar length to Meghan's.

MORE: Queen Maxima stuns in pink Oscar de la Renta dress during London state visit

Now let's check out the royal brothers' outfits. William also wore a blue and white Hawaiian-style shirt when he visited the nearby Solomon Islands with his wife Kate. Perhaps it's a case of great minds think alike or maybe Harry consulted his older sibling for some style advice. It would certainly give royal fans a giggle to see both couples standing next to each other in matching ensembles.

MORE: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana as she joins friends Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for dinner

Loading the player...

We think Meghan and Harry looked fantastic in their laid-back beach looks and so what if they channelled Kate and Wills? Nothing like a bit of royal style inspo!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.