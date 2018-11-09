Duchess Kate recycled every accessory from a 2012 outfit at the Tusk Awards – did you notice? If it ain't broke, and all that…

The Duchess of Cambridge majorly wowed the crowds at Thursday night's Tusk Conservation Awards, looking stunning in a teal Jenny Packham gown – and many royal fans were quick to notice that it's not the first time she's worn the lace detailed dress, having first debuted it back in 2012. And, responsible Kate clearly loved the look so much that she actually decided to keep every inch of her outfit the same – including her shoes and accessories! On closer look, you can see that she wore the same Jimmy Choo 'Vamp' platform sandals and Jenny Packham clutch bag as the pre-Olympic gala in 2012, too.

Did you notice Kate's shoes and bag were the same, as well as her dress?

The return of the beautiful dress has certainly been well-received by Kate's fashion fans, since many of her most loyal followers list it as one of their favourite-ever looks on the Duchess - and we can see why. The only difference between the two looks is Kate's hair, which she chose to wear loosely in waves on Thursday, and her choice of jewellery.

MORE: Was Duchess Kate's new polka dot dress inspired by one of Meghan's star actress pals?

Loading the player...

For the Tusk Awards, she chose to wear the Queen's diamond chandelier earrings, while back in 2012 she opted for a slightly different pair. Kate is known to be fond of recycling her favourite outfits, and often changes things up with her hairstyle when she wears a look again. We're sure this won't be the last time we see this Jenny Packham number, since the Duchess has often been known to recycle her outfits more than twice!

A closer look at Kate's accessories

The gown itself is actually a bespoke creation, inspired by the 'Aspen' dress from the designer's 2012 bridal collection. A description posted on the Jenny Packham Facebook page at the time said: "The style combines an emerald lace bodice embellished with Swarovski crystals and a pleated skirt, ribbon waisted with a crystal and flower embellishment and matching bespoke clutch bag." We bet Ms Packham is excited to see it back on the red carpet!

MORE: See the sweet moment Prince Louis and Prince Charles bond as proud Kate Middleton looks on