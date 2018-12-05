The Countess of Wessex just wore THE most glamorous outfit to the farm Does the royal ever look bad? Absolutely not!

The Countess of Wessex never has a hair out of place, no matter where she is. On Monday, the wife of Prince Edward carried out a solo engagement at a dairy farm in Cornwall and still looked totally gorgeous despite the muddy conditions. The royal was snapped at Looe, wearing her favourite navy blue coat, a matching jumper dress in the same shade, and a pair of flat, sturdy brown boots. She accessorised her look to perfection - adding a navy blue scarf that was printed with white flowers. Blooming lovely! The mother-of-two looked in great spirits as she petted the cows and totally mucked in with activities.

This isn't the first time that the Countess has stepped out in this particular navy coat, in fact, she even rocked it when she met a VERY famous movie star recently. Two weeks ago, Sophie met Angelina Jolie at the 'Fighting Stigma Through Film' festival at the British Film Institute on London's South Bank. Angelina dazzled in a typically chic white belted dress, while Sophie wore her navy outerwear staple. However, the Mr & Mrs Smith actress later put on a similar navy coat, twinning with the Countess! Maybe she was royally inspired?

The 53-year-old made a comment about her own style last week. At the the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project which was held at Buckingham Place, Sophie made a playful joke about how her flawless sense of fashion has evolved through the years.

"I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." We can't say we agree with that statement - Sophie never has a day off when it comes to her wardrobe. We loved her show-stopping black fishtail skirt she wore at the event too - it even had large embroidered roses emblazoned over the fabric.

