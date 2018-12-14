This 5-year-old Instagram star recreates royal looks out of PAPER Putting the ‘prints’ in Princess

When we think of miniature royal style, we can’t help but think about Princess Charlotte’s outfits (that go together like royal weddings and bunting) or Prince George’s Christopher Robin-eque ensembles. But there’s a sartorial sensation who is rocking regal looks… in pint (or even Ribena carton)-sized form. Meet Stefani: the five-year-old who wears outfits straight from the palace, catwalk, and red carpet - and you don’t even need an A-list salary to afford them.

Stefani channels Angelina Jolie with a bin liner...

On her Instagram page, @seasunstefunny, mum Alya posts adorable snaps of her daughter wearing some of the most memorable and iconic outfits, but they are “all handmade from unconventional materials, including paper, cardboard, and tin foil”. And if you thought cobbling together dresses from your recycling bin is usually the tactic you employ for last-minute Halloween costumes on a student budget, you’ll absolutely love Stefani’s incredibly creative frocks.

A perfect royal wedding look!

Stefanie nailed Meghan's gown

For example, if you can’t stop stop thinking about Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress, then Stefanie’s recreation looks like it came straight from Windsor chapel - and we adore her tin foil tiara! And we are /still/ obsessed with Meghan’s stunning Oscar De La Renta gown that she wore on the royal tour but sadly our budgets don’t stretch to haute couture. Which is why we are so blown away by Stefanie’s stunning recreation - including swallows painted onto her chest, AND a Duchess-worthy blow-dry. Can Alya be our stylist, too?

Newspaper-worthy frock...

Naomi Watts' pink dress - who wore it better?

Millie Bobby Brown's dress is STUNNING

Other looks include Selena Gomez’ People’s Choice Award blue gown - which was cleverly duplicated with newspaper. That’s one way to keep with The Times (couldn’t resist). And Rihanna’s pink frilly frock made Stefani look like she had come straight from a Disney film. Millie Bobby Brown may be closer in age to Stefani than your average A-list actress, so it’s no wonder she looks amazing in her Time100 floral white dress suited her so well. Alya admits that her favourite looks have been the catwalk looks and Naomi Watts in pink.

Catwalk looks can be created on a budget!

Stefanie even borrowed heels to copy Rihanna's look

So will we see any more royal looks? Alya said that she would love to recreate Duchess Kate’s outfits, as she “loves how elegant she is” - but which one to choose? We’d /love/ to know how to get her wedding dress with some doilies…*hint*.

