The Duchess of Cornwall returns in a dreamy dress coat - with the cutest pockets The Duchess is back and looking as stylish as ever

The Duchess of Cornwall returned to official duties on Wednesday as she paid a visit to Elphinstone Hall to conduct a ceremony, where she introduced Professor George Boyne as the new principal and vice-chancellor at the University of Aberdeen. The wife of Prince Charles looked her typically stylish self, rocking a stunning grey dress coat which checked pockets and peter pan neckline. Her icy blonde hair was coiffed to perfection in a voluminous style and subtle makeup highlighted her features. The busy royal was amongst over 500 guests, including university alumni, staff and students, as well as senior figures from other universities at the ceremony.

We loved Camilla's gorgeous dress coat - complete with check pockets

Mother-of-two Camilla is chancellor of the university and will also hand an honorary degree to Edward Stevenson, who worked in the university's biomedical physics department for more than four decades and supported the team that created the world's first clinical MRI scanner.

Loading the player...

It was a busy day for the Duchess. During the event, she met with guests at a marquee lunch before heading to another engagement at the university's health campus. The royal also spoke with researchers at the visit to the Institute of Medical Sciences - whose aim is to focus on women's health.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall's special link to Prince Louis in the royal Christmas card

We last saw the 71-year-old last month when she visited an airbase near Chippenham. As patron of Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Camilla thanked staff and described how she has seen first-hand the work of flying paramedics. We loved her outfit - a gorgeous pastel pink tweed dress coat that had a lovely tailored shape with wide lapels, large statement buttons and wide front pockets. She added a pair of black knee-high suedette boots and simple jewellery. Many compared her to John F. Kennedy's wife Jackie Onassis in the outfit - the First Lady loved dress coats in pastel colours and pink was one of her favourite colours.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is pretty in pink and wow, what an outfit!