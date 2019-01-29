Meghan Markle's amazing Reformation stripe dress is now back in stock! You better be quick

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their royal tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia back in October, it's safe to say the world's eyes were firmly on the newly-weds and not just because they'd recently announced they were expecting their first child. Oh no, it had more to do with Meghan's constant stream of outfit inspiration and there's one dress in particular that you might remember well - the striped beach dress with thigh-high splits that she wore when meeting royal fans in Queensland's Fraser Island. Well, despite it predictably selling out as soon as she was photographed, the great news is it's back in stock.

Designed by it-girl brand, Reformation, who are based in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, the sustainable fashion brand is a firm hit with celebrities and Instagram stars around the world. The 'Pineapple' linen dress is available in two colours, plain black or white and blue stripes a la Meghan, and has been fully restocked online in sizes XS to XL. Annoyingly, it does retail for $218 dollars, which is the equivalent of around £166, but it's an investment we reckon worth making.

Ankle length with a relaxed fit, split legs, a tie-bow waist and a pinafore shaped top, it's a classic sundress that you're likely to wear year-after-year. Meghan wore hers very casually with strappy gladiator sandals, a simple necklace and a pair of sunglasses but it is a design you could easily take from beach to bar. Slip on heels or wedges and a pair of earrings and it's the perfect summertime evening dress.

If you do want it, we'd advise not considering it too long - if the Meghan-effect is anything to go by, it'll be sold out as fast as it was restocked…