Queen Mathilde's daughter Princess Elisabeth copies Meghan Markle in hot pink fitted dress

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium joined her parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at National Day on 21 July, making a style statement in a hot pink dress.

The ‘Kalika’ dress from Safiyaa featured a figure-skimming silhouette with a pencil midi skirt and caped shoulders. She teamed it with a matching fuchsia Fabienne Delvigne Vegetaline clutch borrowed from Queen Mathilde and a coordinating headband that stood out among her blonde curls.

The gown may look familiar thanks to its connection with other royals, including Meghan Markle. For the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020, the Duchess of Sussex looked glamorous in the sultry red floor-length version, perfectly coordinating with her husband Prince Harry's military outfit.

The crepe gown – which has also been worn by Kirsty Gallacher and Rebel Wilson – had a longer, dramatic cape that flowed down her back.

She added a bold red satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik, and fiery red pointed-toe suede heels by Aquazzura.

Royal-loved brand

Meghan also sported a blue Safiyaa gown for a state dinner in Fiji in 2018.

More recently, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden proved the silhouette isn't going out of style by rocking it to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding in 2023.

For the evening banquet, Victoria commanded attention in her Barbie pink 'Ginkgo' cape dress – an identical hue to Princess Elisabeth's 2023 wedding guest dress and her more recent Safiyaa frock.

Farewell tour style moments

Meghan's Safiyaa dress was part of her carefully curated wardrobe for her farewell tour of the UK after stepping back as a senior royal in 2011.

Royal biography Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, said her fashion and makeup looks were chosen to "go out with a bang".

Writing about the Endeavour Fund Awards, which saw Meghan wear a striking blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, they revealed: "Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!) had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair.

"The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan's blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, were carefully planned."

