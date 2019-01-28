Fashion experts give their verdict on Meghan Markle’s pregnancy style "It’s important for women to know that they can look and feel their best as their body changes, that they don’t have to give up on having personal style."

The Duchess of Sussex's maternity style has been amazing so far; we've seen casual beach outfits, beautiful evening wear and we've seen her in her trusty H&M maternity jeans while on a lunch outing. So far, she hasn't put a foot wrong! Below, three fashion experts have waded in on the Duchess and her best bump looks.

Hilary Alexander, Editor-at-large for Hello! Fashion Monthly

“Meghan has made pregnancy sophisticated and she has certainly not been afraid of colour. The Fijian blue Safiyaa gown she wore for a State dinner in Fiji during her royal tour is stunning. Not only is a great shade on her, it’s also appropriate for the place she is visiting. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Queen has given her advice on how to pay your respects to your host through fashion.

My personal favourite is the Givenchy gown [Meghan wore to the Fashion Awards in 2018]. It’s a bold choice for a royal because it has one exposed shoulder. But it’s a winner.

I also love the red Sentaler coat and purple Babaton dress ensemble she wore to an official visit in Birkenhead. It was such a striking combination and the colour pairing reminded me of an outfit worn by Princess Diana. I wonder if Meghan is echoing some of her style choices.

Meghan’s choice of designers - from Victoria Beckham to Givenchy - reflects the global way in which the royal family projects itself these days. She is beautiful and photographs so well, and in terms of style during her pregnancy she nails it nearly every time."

Ariane Goldman, founder of US maternity label Hatch

“Meghan always looks perfectly polished, and her maternity style is no different. She’s made every outfit appear effortless and chic while staying true to herself, and I love that she’s showing off her bump as it grows.

We actually had no idea she was going to wear our Eliza dress for her first official maternity look, so it was an awesome surprise. We didn’t send it to her; we think she got it on her own, which is even more flattering.

Our Eliza dress is a bestseller because it's the perfect piece for every occasion and is designed for maximum comfort and ease - whether you're pregnant or not. Plus, it fit her perfectly. I especially love that she isn’t afraid to embrace her bump. Meghan looked chic, comfortable and confident, and we loved the way she styled it for this special event.

Many women feel totally unsexy as their bodies start to change. We want to evolve that conversation towards feeling beautiful, confident and sexy even as their bumps grow. We'd like to think we're doing that by creating stylish solutions that will see women through the journey of pregnancy (and beyond) and make them feel like the best versions of themselves.

In terms of dressing advice, I love pieces that have a draping effect. They offer beautiful lines as well as room to grow so that you’re not limited by size. During the first two trimesters, I usually recommend larger shapes. Then for the third trimester, I love to see women show off the bump by wearing more fitted pieces. It’s important for women to know that they can look and feel their best as their body changes, that they don’t have to give up on having personal style."

Cecile Reinaud from celebrity favourite brand Serapahine

“It is only as she enters her third trimester that Meghan has started wearing maternity outfits – before that she was dressing in her usual clothes. This is quite common among women expecting their first child. Continuing to wear non-maternity outfits Meghan is stating, ‘This is who I am, I can still dress the same as before.’

The cream H&M Mama dress she wore to the Mayhew Animal Home really showed off her bump splendidly. However, it was also a surprising choice because so far Meghan has mainly favoured high end designers and supports sustainable fashion.

Despite her growing bump, Meghan still wears very high heels. It helps that she practises yoga as this will have given her a strong back and enable her to carry the weight of the baby without getting backache. I believe she will continue to wear what she feels comfortable in.”

Susan Courter, who created the fashion blog WhatMeghanWore, tells HELLO!

"The Duchess often cups her bump – an instinctive protective gesture that many mums do – and I wonder if it’s her way of connecting to her baby, and telling him or her, ‘You’re here experiencing this with me.'

"She’s been on fashion trend since first announcing her pregnancy and is wearing more British designers, too, particularly Victoria Beckham. On Christmas Day she dressed from head to foot in items from her collection – from her knee-high leather boots to her V-neck sweater dress, navy tailored coat and black power box bag.

"I have also love her maternity dresses from Hatch and H&M. These are very forgiving because they expand, and show off her bump with pride and love. Meghan enjoys mixing it up, combining higher end designer pieces with a few high street brands and wearing monochromatic colours. One of the reasons she chooses them for official engagements is that they don’t make her stand out – she wants the people she’s meeting to feel that they’re the focus of her visit."