Lady in red! Crown Princess Victoria dazzles at Stockholm banquet in regal red gown It was a regal style statement…

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden dressed to impress as she attended a banquet dinner in Stockholm on Monday evening. The mother-of-two wore a sweeping scarlet gown that ensured all eyes were on her as she joined dignitaries at the Forest and Agriculture Academy's Feast Meeting at the City Hall. The Swedish royal's dress featured a full tulle skirt, a red velvet bodice and long sleeves - which were perfect for keeping the chill at bay.

The heir to the Swedish throne kept her hair and makeup simple - letting the amazing dress do all the talking - but she did add a pair of diamond drop earrings to add another element of glam to her outfit. The 41-year-old wore her brunette hair in her signature style of a low chignon.

MORE: Royals wearing neon shades

Royals appear to love red - from the Duchess of Cambridge, to the Duchess of Sussex, and even the Queen, it's a go-to hue for the fashionable royal ladies. In fact, the Queen often wears a bright, bold colour on official outings, and according to her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex, she sports the super brights to ensure that members of the public stand a chance of seeing her through the crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," Sophie explained in the documentary The Queen at 90. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen's hat as she went past."

RELATED: Royals wearing red

The past two days, Crown Princess Victoria has attended events surrounding Holocaust Memorial Day. The day before, the mum-of-two attended Stockholm’s Great Synagogue for a memorial ceremony set to honour the victims of the Holocaust that took place during World War Two.