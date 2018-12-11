Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden just paid the ultimate fashion tribute to her mother Queen Silvia – see her iconic gown and tiara One word - gorgeous

The Swedish royal family was out in force on Monday evening, attending the glittering Nobel Prize Ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm. It was Crown Princess Victoria who turned the most heads, however, wearing a stunning vintage Nina Ricci ballgown – which holds a very special meaning, since her mother Queen Silvia also wore the exact same dress to the ceremony in 1995. What a lovely tribute! The gorgeous royal teamed her look with a voluminous updo, similar again to her mother's original look, and the 'forget-me-not' Connaught Tiara by E. Wolff & Co, too. Beautiful.

Crown Princess Victoria paid the sweetest tribute to her mother

Victoria has no doubt been an admirer of the dress for many years, since the original photograph of her mother wearing it shows the young princess following behind her on the staircase into the venue. The full skirted frock is made in colour-blocking silver, yellow and pink, and looks just as beautiful today as it did back in the nineties, we reckon. The back of the dress is equally as statement, too – with a dramatic bow and floral details.

There was plenty more formal royal fashion on display at Monday evening's ceremony, with Queen Silvia herself looking stunning in green lace gown and a sparkling emerald necklace – finished with another exquisite tiara. Princess Sofia looked incredible in a statement red gown, too, which featured dramatic sleeves and a high shoulder.

Queen Silvia and Princess Sofia also looked beautiful at the ceremony

Sweden's Princess Madeleine was of course absent from the ceremony, having recently relocated to Florida with her husband Chris O'Neill and their young children. Victoria recently touched on how "awful" it is to be so far away from her sister, admitting she hadn't been able to visit her during a recent trip to the states. When asked if she would be reuniting with her sister, Victoria, 41, said: "I wish! It would have been great fun to see both her and her family, but it may be another time."

